Chase Matthew Co-Hosts ‘Backstage Country’ and Gets Candid About His Creative Process

When Chase Matthew sat down with Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith as a co-host, he gave us a sneak peek at his creative process. The singer-songwriter got candid about what’s going on behind the hits and catchy hooks. It’s heart, humor, and sometimes caffeine-induced hustle.

Chase Matthew on Writing a Song in 15 Minutes

Matthew once revealed that he wrote his song “Love You Again” in just 30 minutes (an awesome feat). Smith asked if it was the fastest song he had written. Matthew admitted, “No, there's been a quicker one. I wrote a song called ‘Loving You Is Like,’ and that one came together, I think, in like 15 minutes. It just sometimes just rolls off the tongue, you know? But ‘Love You Again’ was definitely one that came together really quick. I think it's cool, but I feel that doesn't make it a better song than any other song. It's just when it happens, it happens, and sometimes when you don't overthink it, it comes out great.”

Chase Matthew - Loving You Is Like (Lyric Video)

Smith, of course, needed to follow up and ask what’s the longest that he’s ever worked on a song.

Matthew chuckled, “Oh, I'm still working on ones today that I've had since I was 15.”

“Music’s Therapy”

Smith asked Matthew what made him keep revisiting these unfinished songs. He said, “Well, I think this is the love for it. You got to remember whatever mindset you were in when you were writing it. For me, music's therapy. Maybe I was going through a heartbreak, and then maybe I only could write half of the heartbreak song. Now I got a new heartbreak, so I can finish that one now.”

Extensive Music Catalog

Matthew shared that there were fans who came up to him and told him stories about how his music changed their lives. “There's so many, some of them are very... heavy. We've all experienced crazy things in life. Some of the things that I've heard recently, I don't want to really elaborate on a lot of stories, but my heart is with that kind of stuff. When you write these songs, like I said earlier, for therapy. Music's therapy for me. And so, when I'm writing these songs, I don't think about the other people that are gonna be impacted by it.”

He clarified, “When you start to see people that are also taking these lyrics and they're evaluating them and comprehending them and applying them to help them in whatever they're dealing with, that's a responsibility. That is, for lack of better words, it's a weight. And you wanna make sure that you're influencing people the best way possible.”