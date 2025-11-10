Lainey Wilson Wraps Up Whirlwind Tour with Ernest
Lainey Wilson just wrapped up her Whirlwind Tour. The country superstar closed things out in style and in stitches, thanks to her tour mate and professional goofball, Ernest. Because what’s a final show without…
Lainey Wilson just wrapped up her Whirlwind Tour. The country superstar closed things out in style and in stitches, thanks to her tour mate and professional goofball, Ernest. Because what’s a final show without a little chaos, some heartfelt goodbyes, and a prank that will live in country music infamy?
Lainey Wilson Getting a Dose of Her Own Medicine
Remember when Wilson pranked Muscadine Bloodline, sitting on brand-new toilet seats during their performance of “Pieces?” Wilson, who explained that the prank was because the duo was “the s—,” explained, “I was thinking about it…I was like, if I ever do an acoustic part of my show, where I’ve got somebody come out, I’m gonna make them sit on a toilet and do it…I think y’all are the sh—. That’s why I really wanted to do this. When I tell you I’m y’all’s biggest fan… I’m so thankful and proud to have you out here with us.”
Now, Miss Wilson, who wrapped up the tour, got a dose of her own medicine, courtesy of Ernest.
Wilson’s Body Double
When it was time to sing their duet “Would If I Could,” Ernest came out looking like Wilson’s body double, complete with her signature bell-bottoms, a cowboy hat, and long, curly hair. The only difference between the two was Ernest missing Wilson’s noticeable “asset,” something that the “Hang Tight Honey” singer pointed out: “You better start doing them squats… Ernest, I cannot believe you’re doing this right now. Dude, if my pants don’t go back to the normal size, I’m gonna be mad as hell.”
Ernest quipped, “I definitely owe you a pair of pants… I feel better than I thought I would… this is me in my peak form.”
'Walk to the Stage in Her Pants'
Ernest posted on his Instagram a video of the prank and captioned it with “Lainey WilsERN,” a portmanteau of both their names.
In another post, he also uploaded a carousel of photos from the tour and expressed his gratitude: “Wrapped up this tour with @laineywilson last night. I don’t know what it’s like to walk a mile in her shoes, but I DO know what it’s like to walk to the stage in her pants…. Thank you, Lainey, for being so good to us and sharing ur fans with us. Hope to see y’all soon!”