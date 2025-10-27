Billy Currington Reveals the Reason Behind His New Album Title

If sunshine had a soundtrack, it would probably sound like Billy Currington. Smooth vocals, chill vibes, and lyrics that make you want to hop in your car and never look back. But this week on Backstage Country, Billy took a break from writing summer anthems to join Elaina Smith behind the mic and talk about his latest album, King of the World.

Billy Currington Songs

“King of the World”

Billy Currington - King Of The World (Official Audio)

Currington revealed he didn’t think at first “King of the World” would be the album’s title track: “It just kind of developed over time. I was getting closer to putting the album out, and people were going, ‘Hey, what's the title of this thing?’ I just kept seeing ‘King of the World’ and it just rang to me as a great title for an album.”

“One Thing I Ain’t Been”

Billy Currington - One Thing I Ain't Been (Official Audio)

Smith admitted that hearing “One Thing I Ain’t Been” sounded like a classic Billy Currington song, and Currington agreed, saying it sounded pretty similar to when he debuted. He added, “Well, I'm back working with Carson Chamberlain, which was the guy I was working with on the first five albums, the same engineer, some of the same musicians. So, a lot of that is the reason why it sounds similar.”

He shared that working with the same people felt nostalgic. “It’s like ‘missed by best friend type [of] deal’”. He chuckled, “[I’m] glad we [are] back hanging, and we just laugh out the whole time and just have the best time. So, I hope that reflects in the music that you're about to hear.”

“Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right”

Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right (CMT 330 Sessions)

Since they were already talking about nostalgia, Smith asked him about some of his biggest hits, including “Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right,” which is currently popular on TikTok, and how these past songs are now experiencing a new life. Currington said, “For years, even when the song was put out and was a hit and whatever back then, it doesn't get the reaction that it's getting today when we play it. All of a sudden, all these people are singing the song and I'm looking around at the band going, ‘What happened?’”

The Georgia-born singer-songwriter, who is not on TikTok, was surprised to find out it was trending on the platform. “So I get a lot of requests for it, and I used to not even play it on my set for like five, six years, or maybe longer.” He added, “It's wild. So, when we kick it off now, it sounds like another number one song happening today.”