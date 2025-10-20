Priscilla Block on What Makes ‘Things You Didn’t See’ Different from Her Debut Album

Priscilla Block joined Elaina Smith to co-host Backstage Country, and naturally, the conversation turned to the star of the show: her latest album, Things You Didn’t See.

Making Things You Didn’t See

Block shared that one of the major differences between her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, and Things You Didn’t See is that now she’s promoting the album properly, going to interviews, and sharing music. With her debut album, the world was still reeling from the pandemic. She added, “I think back to my first record, and I was so young. It was just so much of that time when I was in my life. I was partying, just doing the thing, and over the past couple of years, I feel I've grown up. I think that's what this record is. There's still those fun party songs, cause obviously that's still just like me, but I've gone through some stuff. I feel this record explains all the feelings that you experience throughout your 20s, and I think anybody can relate to it, but that was me when I wrote it.”

What She Learned While Working on the Album

The ACM Award nominee shared how she feels she's grown since she released her debut album. “You go into your 20s and you're like, ‘Oh, I should have it all figured out.’ Then you realize, ‘I don't even know anything.’ You fall in love, you fall out of love, you lose a little bit of yourself, then you find yourself again. Then you're finding yourself going back to your roots of everything that you were trying to get away from. It's that push and pull.”

Block said that listening to the album feels a little chaotic, which was what she was experiencing while working on it. “Working on this project, I wanted to challenge myself to do something different creatively, you know, with the album trailer that we put out. I wanted to do something different. I didn't want it to just be a pretty picture. So, I'm really proud of it.”

Things You Didn't See (Album Trailer)