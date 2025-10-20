From ‘Things You Didn’t See’ to ‘You, Me, & Whiskey’: Priscilla Block Breaks Down the Hits on Her New Album

Priscilla Block is co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith for the first time! For the whole week, the CMT, ACM, and People’s Choice Country Awards nominee will be sharing the stories behind her songs and what makes her heartbreak hits so relatable.

Smith wanted to know how “Things You Didn’t See” earned its spot as the title track. Block revealed that the album was supposed to be out last year, but she felt something was missing: “I felt I needed to take a second and really think about this record and the story that I wanna share and really like the narrative with it.” She added, “I had this song, ‘Things You Didn't See,’ in my phone [and] it felt like people know a lot about me, but there's so much of my life that people don't see. It felt perfect titling the record this, and I feel I'm welcoming people into parts of me that maybe they don't know yet.”

The North Carolina native explained that the song reflects her journey to Nashville and her well-known tendency to overshare. Releasing a track called “Things You Didn’t See” might just make fans curious enough to tune in and know the stories she didn’t tell. She explained, “That's the pieces that make me who I am, where I come from, the insecurities that I faced in my life. There's also a part of my life that I'm excited to share. So, it just felt really perfect naming the record this and starting the record there because it sets the tone for what I wanna say on this record.”

Since it’s one of the few songs on the album she didn’t co-write, Smith asked Block what it was about the track that made her want to include it. The “Thick Thighs” singer admitted that she knew the instant she heard the song: “When I first heard this song, I was like, ‘Whoa, I want that. That's mine!’ I wanted to challenge myself on this record to not only challenge myself creatively, sonically, and visually. I wanted it to be something that people haven't seen in a long time, and one of the things that I wanted to do and challenge myself to do was reimagine an old [song] because there's so many artists that are doing that right now... This one means so much to me [because] my mom grew up on this song.”

Of course, Smith and Block also talked about Block’s first No. 1 hit, “You, Me, & Whiskey,” with Justin Moore and if it felt like it’s been a while since then. Block candidly admitted, “It does, but it doesn't. It's weird!” She elaborated, “My life has just been like this rollercoaster. Some things I'm like, ‘Did that just happen last week?’ because it feels like [it was] years ago. This song, just that whole chapter of my life, it was really exciting.”