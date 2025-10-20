Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
Surprise Guest! Koe Wetzel Joins Ella Langley on Stage at Texas Concert

During her recent show in Texas, rising country star Ella Langley shocked the crowd when none other than Koe Wetzel swaggered onto the stage. Wetzel joined Langley for a surprise performance that had the…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During her recent show in Texas, rising country star Ella Langley shocked the crowd when none other than Koe Wetzel swaggered onto the stage. Wetzel joined Langley for a surprise performance that had the audience losing their minds. 

Ella Langley Tours Texas as Part of Her Still Hungover Tour 

As part of her current tour, Langley performed for a sold-out crowd at Billy Bob’s Texas. Her Texas performances coincide with the release of her latest single, “Choosin’ Texas. Last night, October 19, the “You Look Like You Love Me” singer surprised the fans by inviting Wetzel on stage to sing their duet, “That’s Why We Fight,” the lead single from her EP, Excuse the Mess.  

Langley said of the track (via Whiskey Riff), “‘That’s Why We Fight’ is about one of those relationships where fighting is the thing that keeps you together. Your significant other is your favorite person to fight with. It adds a little spice and keeps things interesting. I wouldn’t recommend a relationship like this, but we’ve all had one. I’ve been a fan of Koe for a long time, and it was really cool he jammed on it.” 

Ella Langley, Koe Wetzel - That's Why We Fight (Official Video)

Wrapping Up This Texas Leg of Her Tour 

Inviting Wetzel proved to be an effective way of wrapping up this Texas leg of her tour, based on the fans’ reactions to Wetzel’s appearance. The “High Road” singer came out right before his part on the second verse and performed until the end of the song. 

Still Hungover Tour Dates 

Langley will continue with her Still Hungover Tour. If you want to see her live, check out the remaining dates for her tour below. 

  • October 24: Athens, GA 
  • October 30: Chattanooga, TN 
  • October 31: Starkville, MS 
  • November 6: Nashville, TN 
  • November 7: Nashville, TN 

She is also set to appear in the Bootleggers Bonfire 2025 happening on October 25 in Miramar Beach, FL. Langley will also join Eric Church for his Free The Machine Tour on the following dates. 

  • February 5, 2026: Omaha, NE 
  • February 6, 2026: Sioux Falls, SD 
  • February 7, 2026: Saint Paul, MN 
  • February 12, 2026: Toronto, Canada 
  • February 13, 2026: Buffalo, NY 
  • February 14, 2026: Albany, NY 

For tickets and other info regarding tour dates and venues, click here

Ella LangleyKoe Wetzel
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
