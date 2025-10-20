How ‘Just About Over You’ Helped Priscilla Block Go Viral

Priscilla Block is Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-host this week, and she will be sharing the wild ride behind how the breakup ballad “Just About Over You” became the viral hit that launched her career. It involves heartbreak, humor, and a little social media magic.

On Going Viral

Block recounted what she was feeling the day her hit went viral, saying, “I don't even really know how to describe the amount of emotion, gratitude, fear, everything. I moved to Nashville when I was 17 years old with 50 bucks to my name. I did not know anybody. I was just grinding in town. And when this moment happens that everyone waits for, it was exciting. It was scary.”

She shared how it all began, “I posted a video online of me singing ‘Just About Over You’ the day after I wrote it, and it became viral, very, very, viral at the time, especially in country music. I want to say, I was the first country act to even be signed from that platform, which was also scary in itself because a lot of people were like, ‘Is this real? Is it a fluke? Who is this girl? What is happening?’ And ‘Just About Over You’ became the storm online, and fans all over the world crowdfunded that song.”

Priscilla Block - Just About Over You (Official Music Video)

She chuckled, “One month prior, I just got evicted out of my apartment. And it's just like when that day happened, I released the song, and it blows up. I'm sitting at the top of iTunes charts, which also, like I hadn't paid attention to iTunes, and like, I don't even know. I forgot that people still bought music. It was like me, Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, and Dan and Shay.”

Priscilla Block: “My Life is Changing”

After the song went viral, Block started getting calls. “My phone was ringing off the hook. I'm getting calls from people, LA, New York, every single label in town, like ‘Priscilla, will you just meet with us for five minutes?’ And that's where the scary part happened, it's like my life is changing.”

She added, “As I continued to have some conversations, I really did take my time on the whole signing process. When I would go into rooms and would hear, ‘Let's not talk about the song, what else do you have?’ That made me so happy because I have songs. I feel like I'm a really good songwriter. I feel I can say something different, and I'd play them ‘Thick Thighs’ and I play them ‘My Bar.’ I'd play them these songs, and seeing that response was really like, ‘Whoa. They see a career in me,' and that was so exciting.”