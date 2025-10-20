This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Priscilla Block

Backstage Country got a new co-host this week, and it’s none other than Priscilla Block! Fresh from releasing a new album, Things You Didn’t See, Block will be teaming up with Elaina Smith and bringing her unapologetic humor and infectious personality for a week of behind-the-scenes secrets, and of course, boot-stompin’ country music.

What Priscilla Block Loves Most About Nashville

Block knew she was making the right move when she left North Carolina to chase her dreams in Nashville. She said, “You know what's amazing about Nashville? I've always said this: I want to be able to write my story. Absolutely, because songwriting is in my bones. It's literally my first love. I started writing songs before I ever knew I wanted to be a singer, but Nashville is full of amazing songwriters, and I think I would be doing myself a disadvantage if I didn't listen to outside songs. Some of the best songs of all time, the artists themselves didn't write. So, there's a couple on this record, I think two that I did not write, but it's amazing. I'm like, ‘Best song wins, let's go.’”

Block also shared what she thinks about songwriting: “The songwriting world is so similar to us as fans, as listeners. You hear a song and you're like, ‘This is my story.’ Like, how do they know my story? I feel the same way as an artist listening to outside songs. I'm like, ‘Whoa, [where] were these songwriters? Were they flies on the wall at my house?’ That is country music. I just love it.”

On Collaborating with Justin Moore

Block’s first No. 1 hit, “You, Me, & Whiskey,” was a collaboration with Justin Moore. She recounted the day they met. “I've been a Justin Moore fan for so long. I was playing a show for St. Jude. So, we're backstage before the show, and I go up to Justin, and I'm, like, ‘Oh my gosh, Justin... I love you so much, I literally have been the biggest fan of you!’ And I know he was thinking, ‘Who is this crazy girl? Who let her backstage? What is happening?’”

She chuckled, “So I do my thing and I'm singing my vibes, I'm singing ‘My Bar,’ ‘Thick Thighs,’ whatever. After the show, before he went to his bus, he came and found me. He was like, ‘Priscilla, I am not gonna lie to you.’ He goes, ‘I had no clue who you were. But after tonight, I am the biggest fan of you.’ He was like, ‘I don't know if there is anything that I could ever do to help move your career forward, but if there is, here's my number.’”

Block continued, “Then he called me a couple months later and was like ‘Hey girl. I got this song. It's called ‘You, Me, & Whiskey.’ Do you want to do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah, put me in!’”