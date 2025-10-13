Chris Young Gets Real With ‘Just Keep Livin’

This week on Backstage Country, Chris Young is back behind the mic, but not just to sing. He’s co-hosting alongside Elaina Smith, and let’s just say the stories are flowing and the tea is spilling. One story in particular that he wanted to share is about his heartfelt new song, “Just Keep Livin'.”

Chris Young On “Just Keep Livin’”

Smith and Young talked about “Just Keep Livin'.” He admitted it’s a song about his father: “It's about my dad's battle with cancer. I actually sent that song to him and was like, ‘Hey, is it okay if I put this on the record? I don't want to put your business out there.’ I know he's told people about it, and he obviously beat cancer, but I was like, ‘Hey, are you okay with this being on the album?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’”

On Working With a New Label

Young shared what his new label did when he first joined: “I've said this a lot, but when I first sat down with everybody at Black River, they had printed off all of the nice stuff that people had said about me on the internet. And it's weird because you don't look at that. You look at all the negative stuff. And all the fakes.”

He reminded everyone, “I swear to God, anyone listening to this, I do not DM you, I do not need an Apple gift card. I promise, I don't. If you're gonna spend your money on anything, just buy the record. I don't need it. That's not me. It's fake. I don't have a private account. It's so weird. You get caught up in all of that as an artist. Then you see someone print off all of the nice things that people have said about you, and that was one of the reasons that I went with that label.”

He chuckled as he remembered another story about his new label, “This is what they said, and I haven't said this in a lot of interviews, but I get it's a line, but dang. It was a good one. They're like ‘Look, Kelsey Ballerini is here. She's our queen. We want you to be the king. And I was like, ‘Oh crap. Okay, fine.’”