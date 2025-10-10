Lainey Wilson Reveals Her and Fiancé Duck Hodges’ Favorite Country Artist

One of country music’s coolest couples, Lainey Wilson and her fiancé, former NFL quarterback Duck Hodges, have revealed their favorite country artist. The couple’s ultimate pick is Eric Church, the rebel poet of country music.

Lainey Wilson and Hodges Bonded Over Church

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the “Hang Tight Honey” singer revealed that she and Hodges connected and bonded over their shared love for Church. Wilson previously opened for Church and shared the same producer, Jay Joyce, who produced Church’s The Outsiders, Desperate Man album, among others, as well as Wilson’s Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Bell Bottom Country, and her latest Whirlwind.

Of course, Hodges got excited after knowing that Wilson could introduce him to Church. The Yellowstone actress revealed that Hodges was “cool” about the meeting. She said, “We love us some Eric Church. Everything Eric Church, honestly. That’s kind of, Eric is the artist that we really just kinda bonded over. Duck loves things that are a little left of center, and it’s so funny, because he had no clue that I had worked with Jay Joyce, the same guy who did all of Eric’s stuff.”

She added, “And so he was tickled when he found out. I was like, ‘Your love for Eric Church.’ They have met, I was like, ‘Be cool, be cool.’ But Eric has been good to us, for sure.”

What’s Next for Her?

Aside from planning their wedding (maybe Church will serenade the couple?), Wilson is busy preparing for her feature film debut. Next year, she is set to appear in the movie Reminders of Him, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name. Wilson’s co-stars include Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, and Nicholas Duvernay. There are no official announcements yet on which role Wilson will play.

Per IMDB, the film follows Kenna (Monroe) as she “attempts to reconnect with her young daughter but faces resistance from everyone except a bar owner with ties to her child. As they grow closer, Kenna must confront her past mistakes to build a hopeful future.”