Traditional Wedding Country Songs About Marriage

Country music has been the unofficial soundtrack to love stories since the genre has a plethora of songs talking about that sweet and innocent first glance to the last dance. From timeless ballads like “Could I Have This Dance” to today’s modern anthems, couples seem to always find a country song they can say “I do” to. Sure, country music has evolved and started crossing over with other genres, but the heart of it all, authentic storytelling about love and commitment, remains steady.

If you’re planning your big day and looking for songs to add to your playlist, you’re in luck. We’re rounding up the most romantic and meaningful country songs about marriage to help you find the right tunes for walking down the aisle, first dance, and other swoon-worthy moments in between.

Why Country Music Captures Wedding Magic

Country music is practically made for weddings, and for good reason. The genre is filled with some of the best storytellers in the business. Most country music artists have one or two songs in their catalog that can be used for weddings. The emotional depth of these tracks makes them versatile and relatable for every couple about to get married.

Aside from talking about falling in love and finding the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, the genre also celebrates family values and life journeys. What’s more, you wouldn’t need to worry about your guests relating to your music choices, since the genre appeals to guests of all ages, boasting of both classic and contemporary artists.

Country Songs About Marriage: Classic Ballads

Iconic songs and artists set the standard for country wedding music, which includes George Strait’s “I Cross My Heart.” The lyrics “From here on after, let's stay the way we are right now” talk about devotion and commitment. What better song to promise your future spouse you’re committed to loving them forever?

George Strait - I Cross My Heart (Official Music Video)

Speaking of forever, Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen,” is another classic country ballad that’s still popular among engaged couples. The lyrics “As sure as I live, this love that I give / Is gonna be yours until the day that I die,” best exemplify an eternal love.

“When I Said I Do” by Clint Black and Lisa Hartman, who are married in real life, so they do know what they’re singing about, emphasized marriage vows with the lyrics, “When I said I do, I meant that I will / 'Til the end of all time.”

And if you’re looking for a first dance song, we can’t forget Anne Murray’s “Could I Have This Dance.”

Modern Country Marriage Anthems: Today's Love Songs

If what you’re looking for are modern country marriage anthems, check out Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with Justin Bieber. The chorus “I'd spend 10, 000 hours and 10, 000 more / Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours / And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try / If it's 10, 000 hours or the rest of my life / I'm gonna love you,” fits perfectly in any wedding moment.

The song’s music video even features their wives.

Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours (Official Music Video)

Chris Stapleton’s “Joy of My Life” has been identified as a popular first dance choice by modern couples. Of course, we should not forget Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man.” With lines like “If all I got is your hand in my hand, baby, I could die a happy man,” it perfectly sums up every groom’s joy in marrying the love of his life.

Don’t overlook Maren Morris’ “The Bones” because the title doesn’t sound romantic. The track is actually a song that highlights the strength of love: “When the bones are good, the rest don't matter / Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter / Let it rain 'cause you and I remain the same / When there ain't a crack in the foundation / Baby, I know any storm we're facing / Will blow right over while we stay put / The house don't fall when the bones are good.”

Creating Lasting Memories with Country Wedding Music