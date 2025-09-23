Track-by-Track Breakdown of Brad Paisley’s ‘Love and War’ Album

By the time Brad Paisley dropped his twelfth studio album, Love and War, it felt like country music’s favorite guitar-slinging crooner was ready to hit the reset button. Paisley came roaring back with a collection that blends his traditional country roots with some surprising collaborations (yes, that really is both Mick Jagger and Timbaland on the credits).

With 16 tracks, this album feels like Paisley getting back to being Paisley, making Love and War one of his most interesting and truest records yet.

Brad Paisley’s ‘Love and War’ Album: Opening Tracks

The album kicks off with “Heaven South,” a hometown ballad with steel guitar that helps paint a picture of a small-town life. Critics did not have all their love for the track and said they found it more “checklist-ish” than inspired and that it’s a disappointing choice to open a significant album. To make matters worse, it was later released as the album’s third single, which is also widely panned as the worst possible choice for radio.

Brad Paisley - Heaven South

The second track, “Last Time for Everything,” takes a more reflective turn. It’s a song that resonates especially with older listeners, reminding them that every milestone, moment, and memory eventually comes to an end. Released as the album’s second single on April 24, 2017, it managed to peak at No. 19 on the US Country Airplay chart and No. 26 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

The Hit Single and Love Songs

The lead single “Today” may not have gotten a positive response from critics who called it “underdeveloped and a little on the sappy side,” but there’s no denying fans loved it, especially those who are looking for songs to add to their wedding playlists. A love song that’s more traditional, it’s a song made for first dances, vow renewals, and a soundtrack for a mushy Instagram post.

The song did well commercially. It peaked at No. 3 on US Country Airplay. Its music video went viral. Fans used it to soundtrack proposals, baby announcements, military homecomings, and of course, weddings.

Meanwhile, “Go to Bed Early” slows things down with a ballad. The song follows the singer who ditches parties and concerts for a quiet night with his girl. The chorus: “Is go to bed early / Turn out the lights / It's only eight thirty / But that's alright / Know you ain't tired / Neither am I / Let's go to bed early / And stay up all night,” showcased Paisley’s attempt at being sexy, which some listeners thought is smoother than the most expensive whiskey.

Brad Paisley - Go to Bed Early (Audio)

High-Profile Collaborations

Love and War features major collaborations, starting with “Drive of Shame” featuring none other than Mick Jagger. This track is all about the Vegas walk of shame after a regrettable one-night stand, complete with the singer getting kicked out of a hotel room.

The album’s title track, “Love and War,” pairs Paisley with John Fogerty for an anthem that shines a spotlight on the mistreatment of war veterans. With gut-punching lyrics about a 19-year-old who landed in Afghanistan, lost a leg and a girlfriend, only to hear “And they say all is fair in Love and War / But that ain't true, it's wrong.”

The Timbaland Collaborations

Paisley’s unexpected pairing with Timbaland results in two tracks: “Grey Goose Chase” and “Solar Power Girl.” Timbaland, whose real name is Timothy Zachery Mosley, wanted to experiment with country for a long time and considered bluegrass as the sweet spot between country and hip-hop.

“Solar Power Girl,” meanwhile, tells the story of a young woman raised by a single mom after her alcoholic father walked out, who “needs to live on the bright side of the world.”

Brad Paisley - Solar Power Girl (Audio) ft. Timbaland

Musically, both collaborations click, but some reviewers felt Timbaland’s contributions didn’t go much further than background chants and click tracks.

The Johnny Cast Tribute and Bill Anderson Collaboration

“Gold All Over the Ground” takes a Johnny Cash poem from the 1960s, originally written for June Carter and later published in the book Forever Words: The Unknown Poems. Paisley turns Cash’s verses into a tender love song about giving everything to the woman he adores.

“Dying to See Her” is Paisley’s collaboration with Bill Anderson. The track is a slow, nostalgic ballad about an older man yearning to be reunited with his departed love in heaven. Its touching lyrics imagining her standing there young again, long brown hair flowing, the woman who was his rock, best friend, and reason for living make it one of the most emotionally powerful songs in Paisley’s catalog.

Of course, no Paisley album would be complete without a few funny tracks. Love and War delivers with “selfie#theinternetisforever” and “One Beer Can.” The selfie track pokes at our collective obsession with oversharing. The message is simple (and painfully true): all those bathroom mirror shots, duck faces, and even drunk selfies will live online forever. The track was praised by some for its clever social media satire, while others rolled their eyes at what felt like a middle-aged man’s three-minute ode to selfie shaming.

Brad Paisley - selfie#theinternetisforever (Audio)

Meanwhile, “One Beer Can” tells the story of Bobby, a teenager who thought he’d gotten away with throwing a wild party while his parents were gone, only to be busted when one rogue beer can turns up behind the sofa. It’s a small but perfect example of Paisley’s knack for storytelling, turning relatable situations into country comedy.

Deeper Themes and Social Issues

One of the most talked-about songs on Love and War is “The Devil Is Alive and Well,” where Paisley ventures into modern politics. The lyrics describe surfing the web, turning on the news, and seeing hateful words and anger everywhere, before landing on the sobering conclusion: “I don't know / If you believe in Heaven / I don't know / If you believe in Hell / But I bet we can agree that the Devil / Is alive and well / Alive and well.”

“Meaning Again” provides a gentler counterbalance, offering a mid-tempo ballad about finding redemption in love on a daily basis.

Legacy and Impact of Love and War