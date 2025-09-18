Lauren Alaina Talks Music and Motherhood on ‘Backstage Country’

Lauren Alaina has already conquered country charts and dance floors (hi, Dancing With the Stars.) But now she’s tackling her biggest role yet: Mom. From September 22–26, she’s co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith to talk about working with HARDY, plus the joys, chaos, and other moments that come with motherhood.

On Working with HARDY

Alaina and Smith talked about “One Beer,” her duet with HARDY, who also has a little girl, like Alaina. “I have a feeling that our daughters are gonna be best friends and give us a run for our money and pay us back for everything we've ever done two times over,” the Georgia native quipped.

She continued, “He basically just sent me the song and asked me if I would be interested in doing it. And I knew the first time I heard it that it was a hit. It's just such a good song, and actually, what really endeared me to the song is that it reminds me of my brother and my brother's wife's story. They just have a beautiful love story, but this song reminds me so much of them. It's not their exact story, obviously, but I just remember the first time I heard it, I was like, ‘Oh, this reminds me of my brother and Bailey and my nephew, and they think so too.”

The American Idol alum admitted she’s thankful that HARDY decided to contact her: “He texted me the song one afternoon and was like, ‘Hey, I've got this song. What do you think about it? Would you want to feature in it?’ And you know what's so special about that? That was my introduction to Big Loud, which is my label now."

HARDY - One Beer (ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson) (Official Music Video)

On Being a Mother

In November 2022, Alaina announced her engagement to Cam Arnold, a partner at a Nashville-based insurance firm. They got married in February 2024 and, in June this year, welcomed their baby girl. She said of becoming a mother, “Well, a baby changes your life. You can't even imagine it until you have one. And I know that sounds cliché, and people used to say that to me, and I was like, ‘I don't know what you're talking about,’ until they handed me that child. And it really does. It expands your heart."