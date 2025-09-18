This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Lauren Alaina

Set your reminders, country fans! Lauren Alaina is stepping up to the mic as Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-host from September 22-26! That’s five full days of southern charm, laughter, and probably a few stories you never expected to hear about her hits and her life as a country music artist.

Lauren Alaina on the Song She Considers Her Baby

Alaina admitted that the song “Road Less Traveled” is the song she considers her baby. She shared, “It's my favorite one to do every night because it's just such a celebration of what kind of changed everything for me. And I think some songs, the more you do them, you kind of get tired of singing them. I'll never get tired of singing 'Road Less Traveled.' It means so much to me. You know, when I wrote the song, I knew, and I don't have that experience a ton, where when I write a song, I feel like I know it's really special.”

Lauren Alaina - Road Less Traveled (Official Music Video)

On Working with Megan Trainor

Since they’re on the topic of the track “Road Less Traveled,” Alaina also shared how it was working with Megan Trainor, who co-wrote the track with her and Jesse Frasure. “Megan started her career in Nashville as a songwriter.” She added, “She's an insane songwriter and she and I used to be inseparable when she lived here, obviously she's in LA now and she has been in my corner now that I became a mother because she's a traveling singing singer-songwriter mother and she's been wonderful. It was a really special day because if you listen to Megan's music as well, ‘All About That Bass” is all about embracing your body and owning who you are, and that's what ‘Road Less Traveled’ is about.”

On Dealing with Her Insecurities

The American Idol alum also opened up about being in therapy and dealing with her insecurities: “I have been to some therapy. But I'm just an older version of that girl that feels the same insecurities. I just deal with them better now. I wish I could go back and hug her, and I'm so thankful. I've always been the most outgoing person in the room. So, people were really shocked when I started speaking out about the insecurities and the struggles that I'd had, because I don't exert that at all. You would never expect that from me. I have a big personality, and I like to be funny and loud and all these things, but I also really struggled. I still feel that way, I just handle it better.”