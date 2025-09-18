Behind the Lyrics: Lauren Alaina Spills on Her Songs All Week

If you thought you knew the inspiration behind Lauren Alaina and her songs, think again. From September 22–26, the country music singer-songwriter is sliding into the Backstage Country co-host chair alongside Elaina Smith. And let’s just say, she’s not holding back when it comes to sharing the juicy details behind her music.

Lauren Alaina Songs

“Road Less Traveled”

Smith and Alaina talked about her song “Road Less Traveled,” which was released in 2016 and included in the album of the same name. Alaina admitted that it “feels a lifetime with that song” since it changed her life in so many ways. She said in making the album, “The Road Less Traveled shaped up my artistry, my songwriting, all of it. I had spent like six years in Nashville and really tried to hone in on my songwriting, what I wanted to say as an artist. I felt like Road Less Traveled was the perfect example of that, of empowering women, empowering just people in general.”

Lauren Alaina - Road Less Traveled (Official Music Video)

She added that she wrote the track in a time when she was struggling and she’d come into the spotlight during the tenth season of American Idol: “I was pretty young, and it was like a whirlwind. Honestly, I used to make this joke on stage, but it is not a joke. I wrote this song about not caring like what people on Facebook had to say about me. Thank God for those people because they gave me this song, and it sure changed my life.”

“What Ifs”

It’s no secret that Alaina and Kane Brown go way back, so it was only a matter of time before they collaborated on a song. The Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about knowing Brown, “It's insane to have known someone since middle school, to be from the same small town in Georgia, and to have wound up in Nashville and have a song together. The whole thing is insane! Every step of the way to have a piece of back home in Nashville has been so incredible.”

Kane Brown - What Ifs ft. Lauren Alaina

She added, “He is a brother to me. I love him so much I would do anything for him. I'm so proud of the man he's become and the husband and the father and the artist, and to celebrate all of that with this song [‘What Ifs’]. It's just crazy. It went diamond, and he called me and told me when I was very pregnant. Getting on stage every time I get to perform with Kane, it is such a sweet, special experience because it makes me feel like I'm in sixth-grade choir class again, singing with him.”