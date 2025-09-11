Scotty McCreery Logs On, Talks Fan Comments with Elaina Smith

Scotty McCreery has conquered the stage, the charts, and even fatherhood, but coming up on Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, he tackled something far scarier: his own social media comments section.

Scotty McCreery: “I Try to Just Get a Little Feel”

Smith asked McCreery if he had ever checked out the fans’ comments about him and his music. He admits, “Yeah, I try to every now and then. I've been off socials a little bit this year, but I try to just get a little feel for what everybody's saying out there.” He chuckled, “So far, so good.”

Smith pointed out that whenever artists announce a tour or show, fans immediately want to know if their town made the list. She tossed the question to McCreery: How does he handle that kind of pressure?

He admitted that he looked at it in a different way. “I love to see if they're asking for the shows because they want to come out with the show. Unfortunately, there's only you know so many days in the year and so many days that we can hit the road, but we're hitting as many as we can. And I promise if we don't hit it this time, we'll be there next year for sure.”

Staying Mentally Healthy While on the Road

Since he’s always touring, Smith asked him how he stays mentally healthy while on the road for most of the year and if he takes the necessary breaks. The ”I Love You This Big” singer said, “Yeah, I think it's important. I think those breaks are important. I've gotten better about that as I get older at putting blocks into a schedule like months ahead of time.”

He added, “Like, hey, I'm already seeing the schedule here. I'm going to be gone six weekends in a row. So, this weekend, I am coming home and I'm not turning my phone on. So, I think taking those breaks is important. I try to bring the family out when I can. My dog's here. You can probably hear him every now and then, like, he's here beside me, and I got... Avery and Gabby come out a good amount; his toys are sprinkled all around the bus, so little reminders of home, I think, are important for me on the road.”