‘Whirlwind’ Life: Lainey Wilson Hits the Airwaves and the Road

Lainey Wilson’s calendar is packed. Not only is she crisscrossing the globe on her Whirlwind World Tour, but she still found the time to co-host Backstage Country with Elaina Smith. Because why just conquer stages when you can take over the airwaves too?

Lainey Wilson on Touring

Smith asked Wilson how the tour is going, to which she replied, “It’s going great! It's just so much fun to see how much we've grown ever since we put out Whirlwind a year ago, and just to see everybody singing all the songs back to you, the ones that you wrote and poured your heart into. I don't take it for granted.”

Wilson also shared what fans can expect in one of her shows: “Fans can expect high energy, but also, they can expect just a good time to come and let your hair down and just kind of escape for a minute. At least when we were getting ready for this tour and we were putting the set list together, I felt like it just took me somewhere, and I want everybody to come feel welcome and feel like they can't let their hair down and they can just be. For that hour and a half or whatever it is.”

On Performing in Front of Home Crowd

Louisiana is part of her Whirlwind World Tour, where she’s from. Smith asked Wilson how long ago it was when she last performed in front of her home crowd. The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer recalled, “Last time I performed in front of my home crowd? Oh my gosh. Well, I guess it was in Monroe on the last tour that we did, and we got to do a couple of nights there. So, I feel like we're just constantly leveling up and stepping it up. So, everything from the size of the venues that we're playing to the production, to like what we've created. Just everything the band's been working on and everything.”

Smith joked that the ticket requests from family and friends are getting longer. Wilson chuckled, “I definitely have a scroll of names that I'm supposed to have on the backstage list. And I'm like, ‘Oh, this second cousin, third cousin? I'm, like, ‘Oh Lord help us.’”

Wilson is living her best “whirlwind” life, and she’s bringing us along for the ride. From the road to the studio, she’s proving her music isn’t just something you listen to; it’s something you experience.