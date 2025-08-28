Bell Bottom Beats: Lainey Wilson Spills the Stories Behind Her Songs

Lainey Wilson is not taking any rest. After releasing her latest single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” she pulled up a chair next to Elaina Smith to co-host Backstage Country. During her hosting gig, she will be spilling the stories behind her hits.

Lainey Wilson Songs

“Somewhere Over Laredo”

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo (Official Music Video)

Wilson shared that she found a new creative avenue somewhere over Laredo, and it was years ago when she wrote the track. “It's about that nostalgia for things and people that weren't meant to stay in your life, but they still left their mark on you,” she said. “And I hope that you love this song just as much as I do.”

“King Ranch, King George, King James”

Lainey Wilson - King Ranch, King George, King James (Official Audio)

The title might not sound like a country song, but according to Wilson, it’s about the things that she holds close. “I'm talking about my roots, my faith, and the music that shaped me.” She added, “It's a tip of the hat to the kind of country living that keeps me grounded and the kings that ride with me along the way.”

“Yesterday, All Day, Every Day”

Lainey Wilson - Yesterday, All Day, Every Day (Official Audio)

Off of her new album, Whirlwind Deluxe, Wilson revealed that the idea for “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day” came from “thinking about the kind of love that never lets up.” She explained, “It's about somebody you choose over and over again, no matter the time, the place, or the storm. It's a little nostalgic, a little romantic, and all heart. And it is the story about how me and Duck met.” She is, of course, referring to her fiancé, former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

“Bell Bottoms Up”

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottoms Up (Official Lyric Video)

“Bell Bottoms Up” is the theme song of Wilson’s three-story bar, Cajun restaurant, and music venue in downtown Nashville. She said, “I wrote it with my band, and we recorded it at the one and only Abbey Road Studios in London, England, which was just so much fun. This one is a fun, honky-tonking, good time tune meant to be turned all the way up.”

Smith inquired about the experience of recording at Abbey Road Studios, renowned for its association with The Beatles’ Abbey Road album and Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Wilson replied, “It was wild to experience that. You could feel the energy in the building.” She added, “I just felt like it was sacred. I mean, this is the place that literally shaped all music.”