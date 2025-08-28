This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Lainey Wilson

If you thought Lainey Wilson is only phenomenal when she’s onstage singing, think again. The country star has slid into the co-host chair on Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, and for a whole week, listeners will be treated to an entertaining radio duo, it’s impossible not to get hooked.

Lainey Wilson Releases Whirlwind Deluxe a Year After Whirlwind

Smith asked Wilson about releasing Whirlwind Deluxe, a year after Whirlwind was released. She also asked what fans can expect from the new release, specifically what’s different about the deluxe edition. Wilson got really candid about her latest album: “I feel like when I was writing songs for Whirlwind, it was during a time of my life that was constantly changing and growing. I felt like I had written every single one of those songs, just trying to figure out how I wanted to navigate this journey.”

She added, “I think writing those songs did help me figure out how I want to navigate this journey. But I wrote these new songs that are on the deluxe, kind of on the tail end of the Whirlwind. It was during the time of my life where I felt I was really starting to kind of figure it out. I was starting to find that peace in the whirlwind. So, I think you're gonna be able to hear that when you listen to it.”

There are five additional tracks to Whirlwind Deluxe:

“Somewhere Over Laredo” was released as a single

“King Ranch, King George, King James”

“Yesterday, All Day, Every Day”

“Bell Bottoms Up”

“Peace, Love and Cowboys”

Lainey Wilson - Peace, Love, and Cowboys (Official Audio)

Wilson also talked about the track “Peace, Love and Cowboys,” another addition to the re-release of her Whirlwind album. She said, “’Peace, Love and Cowboys’ is my way of saying that a little wild and a little calm can live in the same heart. It's about finding freedom in the chaos and knowing that sometimes the cowboy way is the only way to ride it out. I really think that y'all are gonna dig this one.”

Wilson co-hosting Backstage Country isn’t just good radio, it’s great entertainment. So, if you’re ready for a week of good stories and, of course, good country music, turn the dial up and join the party.