This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis knows how to write a country song that resonates with listeners. This week, he’s proving he can also hold his own behind the mic as Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-host! The ACM and CMA Award winner will be spilling all the juicy details behind his latest album, Learn the Hard Way.

Jordan Davis On Choosing a Single

While talking about his latest album, Learn the Hard Way, Davis shared that he’s not good at picking songs. However, halfway through recording one of the album’s singles, “Bar None,” he said he knew it was going to be a single. “I've never been good at picking songs.” He chuckled, “That isn't one of my strong suits. So, I'm glad I got a good team that can hear through that and send me stuff. So, I'm happy it got sent to me and happy it's doing what it's doin’.”

Smith joked that he had his moment of “I picked a hit! I did it!” To which Davis agreed emphatically, “I did! I was like, I think anybody in town could have heard that song. Yeah, I think that's a yes.”

On Working with His Brother

Smith called the track “Jesus Wouldn’t Do” “beautifully written” and that she wasn’t surprised to see that it was written by the Davis and Jenkin brothers, referring to Jordan’s brother, Davis, and Josh and Matt Jenkins. Smith asked if there’s added pressure when they all work together again, having incredible hits in the past.

Jordan Davis - Jesus Wouldn't Do (Official Audio Video)

Davis said it wasn’t like that, noting, “I'm so comfortable with those guys, and I feel like they're the same with me. We've never even really talked about it. ‘Buy Dirt’ was probably one of the coolest things music has given me. And tons of other songs that even me and the Jenkins bros have written. The ‘Church in a Chevy’ is one of my favorites that I've ever read off of an earlier record. And I wrote that with those two guys. So, it doesn't feel like there's pressure.”

He added, “The day we wrote 'Jesus Wouldn't Do,' we were trying to write something totally different.” He chuckled, “Oh, and kind of got hung up on it and didn't really know what to do.”