Luke Bryan Spills All About His ‘Country Song Came On’ Tour

This week on Backstage Country, Luke Bryan joins Elaina Smith as co-host, and he’s bringing the backstage pass vibes with him, giving fans the inside scoop on his high-energy Country Song Came On Tour. The tour, which kicked off on May 29 in Bethel, NY, will wrap up on August 30 in Buffalo, NY.

Luke Bryan on Touring

Smith asked Bryan how his Country Song Came On Tour has been. Bryan replied that it has been a blast: “What I love is just how instantaneous feedback from the fans is these days. When I wake up the next morning, and it’s all on TikTok, and you see people going ‘Gotta go catch Luke show’ and all that stuff. All the positivity of getting to still do this and play in front of 20,000-seat crowds. I mean, I think that every year I get to look at my show and how I want to build it, and then pick from the songs that I want to do that year. This year, I love the songs we got in the set, and I love that.”

Smith followed up with a question about how many songs were included in the set. Bryan replied, “I guess they're 17 or 18. But then sometimes I sit down at the piano, and I'll throw in different things, and I will do [them] depending on where I'm at. If we have to be offstage, really be off stage at 11 on some nights and stuff like that. But I'm loving how we start the thing, and I'm loving [it]. I've just been having a blast.”

He added, “I obviously kind of made it public about getting under the weather back mid-June. But I kind of battled through that and rescheduled some shows, but I'm 100% now. I'm feeling great and just loving being on stage, and I tell people all the time that the fact that I can go to these markets and towns year after year and people still show up to support me is a dream come true.”

If you want to see Bryan in person and hear him play his hits live, check out the remaining dates for his Country Song Came On Tour below.

August 14: Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Coliseum)

Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Coliseum) August 16: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach)

Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach) August 23: Dieppe, NB (YQM Country Fest) *

Dieppe, NB (YQM Country Fest) * August 24: Bangor, Maine (Maine Savings Amphitheater)

Bangor, Maine (Maine Savings Amphitheater) August 28: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)

Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center) August 30: Buffalo, N.Y. (Darien Lake Amphitheater)