Young Love, Big Vibes: Chris Janson Gets Candid About His Wife

Chris Janson isn’t just a country hitmaker; he’s also not shy to talk about how in love he is with his wife, Kelly. While co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, Janson opened up about the early days of their love story, and let’s just say... It's enough to make you believe in fate and what those love songs are about.

Chris Janson: ‘I’m In Love. I’m Getting Married”

Smith and Janson talked about his song “Fight For A Girl” and how real men are always ready to fight for a girl, which is what Janson feels for his wife, Kelly. He said, “Whenever I saw Kelly for the first time and fell in love, it took three years to get married to her. But that was just God's timing. But in that time, leading up to right about the time we started dating and while we were dating, I mean, she had lots of dudes, of course, she's beautiful, so she had lots of these trying to date her, trying to talk to her, that kind of thing.”

Chris Janson - Fight For A Girl (Official Music Video)

He chuckled, “And whenever we sealed the deal together, I got in person with a lot of them, and I got on the phone with them. And I just face-to-faced them and said, 'Look, I like you, kinda, I guess. I don't really care if you like me, in so many words. But this is my girl, so shut up. Don't say a word, don't even look this way. It's over. No more texting.’”

Janson said it wasn't just with his wife. He did the same thing to himself: “I did the same for myself, I changed my number. I called all the girls that I had been kind of running around with, being the single guy, talking to and things like that. And I said, ‘Hey, respectfully, I'm in love. I'm getting married, and please don't text. Please don't call. I'm also changing my number. But just you know, forget it ever happened.’”

On Being Straightforward

Smith commented on how straightforward Janson is, something he acknowledged. “Yeah, I don't have any reigns anymore. Look, here's the good thing. I'm not beholden to anybody anymore. I have nobody telling me what to do or what not to do. There have been times in my career when I've had to be a little more subjective to that, but I don't do that anymore. I just say it like it is, and I don't really care if anybody doesn't like it.”