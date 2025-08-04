Chris Janson: Welcome to His ‘Wild Horses’ Era

Chris Janson is riding high, and we’re not just talking chart positions. While co-hosting Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, Chris opened up about his brand-new album Wild Horses, and if there’s one word that defines this chapter of his life, it’s freedom.

Chris Janson: “Freedom, Just Like the Movie Braveheart.”

Smith noted that his latest album, Wild Horses, sounded different. She asked why that is. Janson replied, “Freedom, just like the movie Braveheart, freedom.” He explained, “If I could just say one thing I could shout from the stage, it would just be, FREEDOM!” He chuckled, “No, it's been really good. I mean, here's the coolness about everything. Not only did I write this whole album and co-produce this whole album, which has been wonderful, this is the first album on, and it's not just mine, it's me and Kelly's new imprint called Harpeth 60 Records, which is named after the Harpeth River and the 60-acre farm that I have there.”

Janson continued, “And we partnered it with my old partner, which was Warner. So, I was on Warner for years with ‘Buy Me a Boat,’ ‘Fix A Drink,’ and all the hits. And departed for a few years, and now I'm back, but we have a great partnership. So that contributes a lot to the whole vibe. There's a great freedom and a sense in that because having total creative control, but also working alongside people that appreciate you and like you and support you, it feels really good. So yes, the album has a different vibe to it in a great way.”

On the Album’s Title

The Missouri singer-songwriter also explained how the album’s title also signifies freedom: “Wild horses never meant to be tamed. And if you go out west, you can still see packs of wild Mustangs. And I mean, it really does epitomize, like I said earlier, where I'm at in my life and how I am and these things. At this point in life, I'm like, ‘I don't care. I don't care.’ And that's kind of where I'm at in my life. I am mature enough to understand things better and young enough to still be in it.”

He added, “I just write my songs. I write them as honest as I can and I sing them the best I can. I record them the best I can, the easiest way I can. This is not rocket science stuff, and for a lot of years, I've wasted a lot of time, energy, and labels. And trying to make it something that it's maybe not. This is just a very honest album. Just write the songs at the cabin, record on the same day.”