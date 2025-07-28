Tyler Hubbard on the Farm Tour with Luke Bryan

Tyler Hubbard will co-host Backstage Country with Elaina Smith from July 28 to August 1, and during his co-hosting gig, Hubbard will share stories about hitting the road with Luke Bryan for Bryan’s annual Farm Tour.

Tyler Hubbard on Touring with Luke Bryan

Smith asked Hubbard about his recent experience on the Farm Tour with Bryan. Hubbard shared, “This is actually my first time on a Farm Tour as well. They've been doing it for 16 years, crazy, so yeah, it is, it is just wild. It's literally exactly what you imagine. They find a big open field somewhere. They set up everything that you could possibly imagine, and about 30,000 people show up in the middle of nowhere, and they're super excited.”

The Farm Tour is a series of concerts put on by Bryan as a way of giving back to the local farming communities. The proceeds from the concerts go to charities and scholarships for students from farming families.

On Being Part of the Tour

Hubbard revealed that the energy during the show was through the roof: “It’s electric. It's a really fun thing to be a part of, and it was an awesome weekend being out with Luke. It was kind of nostalgic in itself as well, you know, opening up for Luke first of three in 2013. I haven't done many shows with Luke in 12 years. So, it was awesome. Felt like a big old reunion, and we just had a blast. A whole bunch of country music-loving people showed up, and it was a good time.”

On Working with Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki - Forget Tonight (ft. Tyler Hubbard) [Official Music Video]

Smith asked Hubbard how he ended up working with Steve Aoki, a DJ, record producer, and EDM artist. The country music singer shared that they crossed paths at a festival they played together a while back: “We just kind of connected and ended up having this song [“Forget Tonight”] and thought, ‘I think Steve would crush this.’ Ended up sending it to him, and I just had the demo, and had written this song and thought, ‘There's something here.’”

He added, “He loved it, and he really kind of brought it to life. Steve turned it into a big old party. He sent it back to me, and I was like, ‘Dude! This is amazing! Let me go back and sing!’ I wouldn't actually sing cause the demo was rubbed, the vocals were still rough, but he did his thing over it. So, I went back and re-sang it, changed that energy and matched his energy, and it was off to the races.”