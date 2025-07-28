Guest HostTours
LISTEN LIVE

Hitmaker on the Mic: Tyler Hubbard Gets Candid About His Biggest Hits

Tyler Hubbard just hopped into the Backstage Country co-host seat next to Elaina Smith for the whole week! You know him as one half of Florida Georgia Line and now a certified…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Tyler Hubbard speaks onstage during the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium wearing an all black ensemble with a matching cowboy hat
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Tyler Hubbard just hopped into the Backstage Country co-host seat next to Elaina Smith for the whole week! You know him as one half of Florida Georgia Line and now a certified solo hitmaker, but for an entire week, Tyler swapped his singing mic for a co-hosting mic and gave us the stories behind his biggest songs.  

Tyler Hubbard Hits  

“Park”  

Tyler Hubbard - Park (Official Music Video) 

Hubbard shared a funny story about his single “Park.” He said, “We were writing this song. We were at the beach [with] a couple [of] good buddies, and we were probably halfway through the song, and I just had a flashback to when I was 15. I was dating a girl who was 16 and had a car. She kind of drove us around, and one night we got the wild idea on the way home. We were on the way home, we were just gonna pull off in this little dark church parking lot and has one make-out [session] for a while as one 15-year-old does, and it wasn't too long, and there was a cop behind us with his lights on!” 

He laughed, “It wasn't so deserted after all! He kind of made a deal of it and ended up following us home, walking me to my door, making a whole scene!”  

Hubbard continued, “So, he was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna let you go. I'm gonna take you home. Then my dad was pretty harsh on the punishment.” He chuckled, “I think I was grounded for like a month! Not getting to see my girlfriend or whatever. You know what it is. But we got a hit out of it!”  

“5 Foot 9”  

Tyler Hubbard - 5 Foot 9 (Unofficial Video) 

Smith was curious about Hubbard’s process of selecting his singles and if “5 Foot 9” was an immediate choice. The Georgia native admitted, “No, there was a lot of discussion. My first album had 18 songs on it. So, I was a bit overwhelmed. I loved all of them for different reasons and wanted to make the right decision to be honest. My first single as an artist in my career was ‘Cruise.’ The bar was set pretty high, and I knew the power of the first single.”  

Hubbard added, “This is an important decision. So, I did spend a lot of time really thinking about it. I spent time praying about it, and it became pretty clear. Honestly, once I did start praying about it more, I was like, I feel like I have the answer. I feel like it's ‘5 Foot 9.’ But a lot of discussion with the team, a lot of thoughts and a lot of different approaches. But I felt it was the right launchpad for the rest of the album and kind of the launchpad for my career.”  

Want more Tyler Hubbard in your life? (Of course you do). Dive into his solo journey, music stories, and what’s next on the horizon. Visit his website and get the scoop straight from the source! 

Tyler Hubbard
Yvette DeLaCruzEditor
Related Stories
Tyler Hubbard performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards wearing a coat with the American flag.
Backstage CountryTyler Hubbard on the Farm Tour with Luke BryanYvette DeLaCruz
Tyler Hubbard performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium. Hubbard is wearing a white shirt and jeans.
Backstage CountryTyler Hubbard on Writing the Hits and Singing ThemYvette DeLaCruz
Tyler Hubbard BSC Featured Image
Backstage CountryThis Week’s Backstage Country Host: Tyler HubbardYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About