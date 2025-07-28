Hitmaker on the Mic: Tyler Hubbard Gets Candid About His Biggest Hits

Tyler Hubbard just hopped into the Backstage Country co-host seat next to Elaina Smith for the whole week! You know him as one half of Florida Georgia Line and now a certified solo hitmaker, but for an entire week, Tyler swapped his singing mic for a co-hosting mic and gave us the stories behind his biggest songs.

Tyler Hubbard Hits

“Park”

Tyler Hubbard - Park (Official Music Video)

Hubbard shared a funny story about his single “Park.” He said, “We were writing this song. We were at the beach [with] a couple [of] good buddies, and we were probably halfway through the song, and I just had a flashback to when I was 15. I was dating a girl who was 16 and had a car. She kind of drove us around, and one night we got the wild idea on the way home. We were on the way home, we were just gonna pull off in this little dark church parking lot and has one make-out [session] for a while as one 15-year-old does, and it wasn't too long, and there was a cop behind us with his lights on!”

He laughed, “It wasn't so deserted after all! He kind of made a deal of it and ended up following us home, walking me to my door, making a whole scene!”

Hubbard continued, “So, he was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna let you go. I'm gonna take you home. Then my dad was pretty harsh on the punishment.” He chuckled, “I think I was grounded for like a month! Not getting to see my girlfriend or whatever. You know what it is. But we got a hit out of it!”

Tyler Hubbard - 5 Foot 9 (Unofficial Video)

Smith was curious about Hubbard’s process of selecting his singles and if “5 Foot 9” was an immediate choice. The Georgia native admitted, “No, there was a lot of discussion. My first album had 18 songs on it. So, I was a bit overwhelmed. I loved all of them for different reasons and wanted to make the right decision to be honest. My first single as an artist in my career was ‘Cruise.’ The bar was set pretty high, and I knew the power of the first single.”

Hubbard added, “This is an important decision. So, I did spend a lot of time really thinking about it. I spent time praying about it, and it became pretty clear. Honestly, once I did start praying about it more, I was like, I feel like I have the answer. I feel like it's ‘5 Foot 9.’ But a lot of discussion with the team, a lot of thoughts and a lot of different approaches. But I felt it was the right launchpad for the rest of the album and kind of the launchpad for my career.”