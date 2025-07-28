Happiness Beyond Wealth: Carl Barney’s “The Happiness Experiment” Inspires a New Perspective

This Interview Sponsored By: The Happiness Experiment

In a recent interview with Backstage Country's Elaina Smith, Carl Barney, the businessman-turned-author, shared the story behind his groundbreaking book, The Happiness Experiment. Known for his distinguished career in business, Barney made an unexpected shift into the world of happiness and personal fulfillment.

Barney’s entry into this new domain happened almost by accident. “I had no intention of writing a book. I’ve never written a book before,” Barney confessed. But witnessing the profound impact of his happiness experiment on participants’ lives, he felt compelled to share their stories so that others could “follow the same path.” The inspiration stemmed from a series of pivotal life experiences—an airplane emergency, his sister’s family crisis, and the realization of idle resources—that pushed him to act sooner rather than later.

Central to Barney’s experiment is the unique concept of “pre-questing”—the act of giving what would normally be an inheritance, or other meaningful gifts, while still alive. He explained, “What happened was I realized...maybe I can use this money and bring forward the bequest, the inheritances of others, and give it to them now.” However, this was about much more than money. Barney required recipients to craft a “happiness plan,” guiding them to reflect on their dreams, values, and what genuinely sparked their joy. As Barney shared, “It was the planning, the conversations they had together. So it was really delightful.”

One of the most surprising outcomes was how recipients found happiness not in the money itself, but in the intentional planning and meaningful conversations that the process fostered. Many expressed that their happiness would have grown “even if they gave all the money back.”

Barney believes that embracing pre-questing and purposeful happiness planning could dramatically improve society. He noted, “When my friends and employees became happier, their children were happier; their friends and family were happier. It rippled, it spread out.” Barney hopes this mindset encourages those with resources—whether wealth, wisdom, or love—to share those gifts now rather than waiting, creating a ripple effect that could “change the world.”

Asked about integrating happiness education into schools and workplaces, Barney was enthusiastic: “If young people had a workbook...a step-by-step plan and ideas about how you pursue happiness...that would be a great idea.” He stressed that true fulfillment isn’t about money, but about “how you live every day, your friendships, your family, enjoying life.” Work and money are only tools if they help you and others to “love life.”

For those without financial means, Barney emphasized that pre-questing isn’t limited to money. “It could be about love, time, sharing knowledge, wisdom. Anything you have that you can give.”

Barney’s message is clear: embrace gratitude, share what you have now, and plan your happiness intentionally. “If this idea really got out there...we’ll change the world together.”

The Happiness Experiment is available for pre-order now, and—true to its author’s vision—it offers readers practical tools to enhance their own lives and spread joy to others.

LISTEN: Full Interview with Carl Barney