National Tequila Day: Country Songs About Tequila

There's a new spirit haunting the bars and ballads of country music, and it's not the familiar burn of whiskey or the easy comfort of beer. In song after song, tequila is fueling not just parties but also memories, heartbreak, and raw vulnerability. Far from a passing fad, tequila's rise in country music is about a deeper change in the stories country artists want to tell and the emotions they hope to stir. So, why are tequila-themed country songs so popular? In honor of National Tequila Day (July 24th!) we're taking a look at country songs that hold tequila near and dear to the heart.

The Rise of Tequila in Country Music

It all traces back to Jimmy Buffet's classic hit, "Margaritaville." As most know, a margarita's essential spirit is — you guessed it — tequila. In this song, which stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 for five weeks in 1977, Jimmy sings about escapism and a laid-back lifestyle, one usually associated with beach culture. However, despite its lighthearted tone, the song has emotional depth, touching on themes of sadness and a sense of loss. The lyrics tell a story about a failed romance and finding comfort in the solace of margaritas while experiencing heartbreak.

While "Margaritaville" was a massive hit, up until about a decade ago, most country music drinking themes were all about whiskey or beer: think Hank Williams Jr.'s “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound,” Chris Stapleton's “Tennessee Whiskey,” and George Jones's “Beer Run (B Double E Double Are You In?)” Today, though, country radio and streaming playlists are laced with references to tequila.

The clearest sign of this evolution is Dan + Shay's smash hit “Tequila,” which topped the country charts (becoming the duo's fourth Country Airplay No. 1) and rose to No. 21 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Before long, it became a crossover success on adult pop and even mainstream pop radio.

Tequila-themed songs such as this one resonate with listeners because they're about vulnerability and introspection — something traditional beer and whiskey songs often sidestep. As a result, we realize tequila isn't just for honky-tonk nights; it's for moments when country storytellers want to break your heart with their lyrics.

Tequila as a Memory Trigger in Lyrics

What makes tequila so powerful in country songwriting is its sensory impact and the power of ritual. The sharp scent, the lingering taste, and the familiar burn on the tongue — bookended by the salt and lime; the whole experience summons both sweet and bitter memories. For example, Dan + Shay's aforementioned “Tequila”: “When I taste tequila, baby/ I still see ya. Cuttin' up the floor in a sorority T-shirt...” Like a time machine, tequila instantly transports both singer and listener back to a night of young love. Co-writer Jordan Reynolds has said the idea came from that first line, “When I taste tequila,” which inspired the catchy tune and nostalgic theme.

The same goes for “You and Tequila” by Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter, a song that hovers on the knife-edge between fondness and regret. Originally recorded by both its writers, Matraca Berg and Deana Carter, it was later reimagined by Chesney and Potter. As with Dan + Shay's “Tequila,” personal observation and lived experience fuel the lyrics, making the song authentic and relatable.

The Emotional Vulnerability of Tequila Songs

If whiskey is the drink of bravado and beer the drink of good times, tequila is fast becoming the drink of confession. Tequila's symbolism in country lyrics usually evokes feelings of heartbreak, lost love, and nostalgia, with the taste of the spirit often acting as a catalyst for opening old wounds or reliving emotional moments.

Songs that mention drinking in general are on the rise — today, over 10% of the top country songs have drinking references in the title alone. While alcohol in general is known for lowering inhibitions, in country music, tequila tends to be the drink people turn to for cathartic release. This means that for country singers, tequila songs are usually about telling the truth and baring their souls.

Take Jason Aldean's "That's What Tequila Does," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in 2023 and stayed on the chart for 35 weeks. The lyrics ("Top shelf or Cuervo/ I know it's gonna stir up every memory she left/ Still burns I can't lie/ When I think about the good before goodbye") describe the experience of drinking to forget lost love and reminiscing on what once was, while hoping "she" will come back.

Tequila's Cultural Significance in Modern Country Music

The growing presence of tequila in country music reflects changes in American culture itself. The Hispanic population makes up 19.4% of the total U.S. population and the influence of Mexican culture, including food and drink, is expected to grow alongside that number. In 2021, the United States accounted for more than 60% of global tequila sales.

At the same time, country music is gaining wider success, with its audience broadening to include younger generations (over 60% are now Gen Z and Millennials) and diverse demographics. Despite the underrepresentation of Latino artists in mainstream country, the spirit introduced by those artists is now central to the genre, highlighting the nation's shifting demographics and tastes.

Songwriters' Perspectives on Tequila's Emotional Power

Many country songwriters are aware of tequila's power. Dan + Shay, for example, have said their song “Tequila” changed the trajectory of their career completely and expanded their reach to include pop and adult contemporary listeners.

In an interview, Dan Smyers put it simply: “With a crossover hit, I feel like it's a really cool opportunity for us to spread country music to people who may not have listened to it before.” For these artists, the allure isn't just in the drink itself but in what it represents: a way to tap into a shared experience of love and loss that's both personal and universal.

The Future of Tequila in Country Music

What's next for tequila in country storytelling? Given its growing market share and popularity, don't expect the spirit to leave country lyrics anytime soon. Tequila is likely to stay the drink of choice for songs that want to blend traditional country themes with modern, introspective storytelling. As country music continues to evolve, tequila may come to bridge more communities, generations, and even genres.

Tequila's Lasting Impact on Country Music