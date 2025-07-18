Ashley McBryde Collaborations, Duets, and Featured Performances Worth Knowing

What’s better than hearing Grammy-winning artist Ashley McBryde belt out her relatable country songs? Hearing her collaborate with other artists! McBryde’s duets with both established legends and rising stars have not only earned her a Grammy but also given us unforgettable songs we can’t help but belt out randomly during the day, and performances so versatile, we’re still talking about them with fellow fans.

In this article, we’ll highlight some of Ashley McBryde's collaborations and what makes them so special.

The Grammy-Winning Duet: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl (Official Music Video)

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is the song that finally got McBryde on the Grammy winners’ stage. Co-written with Carley Pearce and Shane McAnally, the song was inspired by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis' “Does He Love You” and Lee Ann Womack's “The Fool.” If you're surprised about this collaboration, McBryde and Pearce also consider themselves an “unlikely” match. Fortunately, the two “hit it off” while writing the song, and we’re blessed with a song that’s raw, authentic, and shares the sides of the women who are both victims and deceived by the same man.

The song differs from other tracks tackling the same theme because it does not use any derogatory language or blame the other party. Both women sing from two sides of the same heartbreak and guilt, each realizing they’ve become “that girl,” the one they swore they’d never be.

The duet is a commercial and critical success. It’s the only third duet between two solo women to top Country Airplay since the chart's inception in January 1990.



“Taking Flight” with Rodney Crowell

Rodney Crowell - "Taking Flight (Feat. Ashley McBryde)" [Official Music Video]

McBryde also collaborated with Rodney Crowell, a country music legend who has had 15 #1 songs on country music charts over his more than 50-year career. The track “Taking Flight” came about when McBryde visited Crowell. The song will appear on Crowell’s album Airline Highway, scheduled for an August 29 release. Crowell said of the collaboration not only with McBryde, but with the other artists featured in the album as well: “This record is a document of me falling in love with these musicians. That’s one of the great perks of this job—falling in love with the people you’re playing with. And we caught that on tape.”



Co-hosting CMA Fest with Jelly Roll

This one feels like it’s been a long time coming, and hopefully, we’ll get a song sooner rather than later. McBryde and Jelly Roll have been “making stuff up together,” and judging by their chemistry as hosts at CMA Fest 2024 in front of 50,000 fans at Nissan Stadium, we’re in for a real treat when these two finally find time to hit the studio.

“Redneck Woman” with Gretchen Wilson

Ashley McBryde & Gretchen Wilson – Redneck Woman (Live from CMA Fest 2024)

McBryde thrilled fans at CMA Fest 2024 with a surprise duet alongside Gretchen Wilson. The duo performed “Redneck Woman,” the 2004 hit that topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, reached #22 on the all-genre Hot 100, earned Wilson a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2005, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.



What’s Special About Ashley McBryde Collaborations

McBryde’s ability to work with country legends and diverse artists can be attributed to her deep commitment to her craft, her natural chemistry with artists across generations, her musical foundation and influences, and her respectful approach to partnerships.