Guest HostTours
LISTEN LIVE

Ashley McBryde Collaborations, Duets, and Featured Performances Worth Knowing

What’s better than hearing Grammy-winning artist Ashley McBryde belt out her relatable country songs? Hearing her collaborate with other artists! McBryde’s duets with both established legends and rising stars have not only earned…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Ashley Mcbryde performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

What’s better than hearing Grammy-winning artist Ashley McBryde belt out her relatable country songs? Hearing her collaborate with other artists! McBryde’s duets with both established legends and rising stars have not only earned her a Grammy but also given us unforgettable songs we can’t help but belt out randomly during the day, and performances so versatile, we’re still talking about them with fellow fans.  

In this article, we’ll highlight some of Ashley McBryde's collaborations and what makes them so special.  

The Grammy-Winning Duet: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce  

Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl (Official Music Video)

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is the song that finally got McBryde on the Grammy winners’ stage. Co-written with Carley Pearce and Shane McAnally, the song was inspired by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis' “Does He Love You” and Lee Ann Womack's “The Fool.” If you're surprised about this collaboration, McBryde and Pearce also consider themselves an “unlikely” match. Fortunately, the two “hit it off” while writing the song, and we’re blessed with a song that’s raw, authentic, and shares the sides of the women who are both victims and deceived by the same man.  

The song differs from other tracks tackling the same theme because it does not use any derogatory language or blame the other party. Both women sing from two sides of the same heartbreak and guilt, each realizing they’ve become “that girl,” the one they swore they’d never be.    

The duet is a commercial and critical success. It’s the only third duet between two solo women to top Country Airplay since the chart's inception in January 1990.  


“Taking Flight” with Rodney Crowell 

Rodney Crowell - "Taking Flight (Feat. Ashley McBryde)" [Official Music Video]

McBryde also collaborated with Rodney Crowell, a country music legend who has had 15 #1 songs on country music charts over his more than 50-year career. The track “Taking Flight” came about when McBryde visited Crowell. The song will appear on Crowell’s album Airline Highway, scheduled for an August 29 release. Crowell said of the collaboration not only with McBryde, but with the other artists featured in the album as well: “This record is a document of me falling in love with these musicians. That’s one of the great perks of this job—falling in love with the people you’re playing with. And we caught that on tape.”  


Co-hosting CMA Fest with Jelly Roll  

This one feels like it’s been a long time coming, and hopefully, we’ll get a song sooner rather than later. McBryde and Jelly Roll have been “making stuff up together,” and judging by their chemistry as hosts at CMA Fest 2024 in front of 50,000 fans at Nissan Stadium, we’re in for a real treat when these two finally find time to hit the studio.  

“Redneck Woman” with Gretchen Wilson 

Ashley McBryde & Gretchen Wilson – Redneck Woman (Live from CMA Fest 2024)

McBryde thrilled fans at CMA Fest 2024 with a surprise duet alongside Gretchen Wilson. The duo performed “Redneck Woman,” the 2004 hit that topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, reached #22 on the all-genre Hot 100, earned Wilson a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2005, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.  


What’s Special About Ashley McBryde Collaborations  

McBryde’s ability to work with country legends and diverse artists can be attributed to her deep commitment to her craft, her natural chemistry with artists across generations, her musical foundation and influences, and her respectful approach to partnerships.   

We’re sure we’ll see McBryde collaborating not just with country artists, but with musicians from other genres as well, and we can’t wait.  

Ashley McBrydeCarly PearceEvergreenJelly Roll
Yvette DeLaCruzEditor
Related Stories
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform at the Ryman Auditorium
MusicThis Day in Country History: July 19Kristina Hall
Musician Luke Combs performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California.
MusicLuke Combs’ Best Songs: Fan Polls Reveal Most Beloved Tracks and Surprising EntriesLauren Morling
Musician Jason Aldean (C) and band members perform onstage during the rehearsals for the 42nd Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 13, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicJason Aldean’s Greatest Hits: How He Blends Rock, R&B, and Hip-Hop With CountryLauren Katulka
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About