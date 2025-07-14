LoCash Take Over ‘Backstage Country’ The Stories Behind Their Biggest Hits

If there’s one thing LoCash knows how to do besides sing good country music, it’s to tell a story. Joining Elaina Smith to co-host Backstage Country, the duo promised to give the fans and listeners behind-the-scenes stories about their biggest hits.

LoCash Hits

“Wrong Hearts”

Smith asked the duo about their latest single, “Wrong Hearts,” and the story behind it. Lucas shared that the song is about a journey: “I mean, we've all had, you know, the exes and the broken hearts. The broken heart and that leads us, that path that God put in front of us, leads us to the one and only. And, you know, here you are, you're going to find your wife. Like, I'm married and I respect it. And I got to thank all the wrong hearts that led me to her.”

Brust added, “Yeah, sometimes you just got to turn around and, you know, and look at all the smoke and wreckage and the brokenness that leads you to the silver lining in the clouds, and that's the true love that you find.”

The duo also told Smith how they knew from the beginning that they wanted the song to be a single. Lucas shared that they wrote it during COVID with Josh Thompson. He added, “The demo was so good, it had almost a 50s, 60s, 70s flavor, but with a new kind of twist, the same concept as the Garth Brooks song.”

“Hometown Home”

LOCASH - Hometown Home (Official Visualizer)

Smith asked LoCash how they celebrated “Hometown Home” going number one, especially since it’s the first single on their own label. Brust chuckled, “We haven't even had time to celebrate really.” Lucas added, “It's just been on the road. As record label heads now, we're just out every day, which is a good thing. You ride the waves as long as you can, and if it's there. So, we're out here. I think we've had a couple of celebrations. We've had a drink.”

Brust added that they had a couple of margaritas: “We were in Fort Lauderdale the night that it actually rang the bell and hit number one and so we ran to the bar right after the show and just me, Chris and Johnny, our tour manager, and we ordered up three margaritas and we toasted them up and we said, ‘All right, back to work. Let's go.’” Lucas shared that they were in New York for the second week and went to an Irish bar and had a Guinness at 9 AM. Brust laughed, “We just started crushing Guinness.”