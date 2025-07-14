LoCash on Hooks, Hits, and How They Write Them

When Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of LoCash stopped by Backstage Country to co-host with Elaina Smith, they gave fans a front-row seat in their songwriting process and showed who’s the most organized between the two.

LoCash as Songwriters

Since the duo has been prolific songwriters, Smith asked where they keep all the songs they wrote so they don’t forget about them. Lucas piped in immediately, “I always ask Preston, Preston will send me all the songs, ‘Here's what we wrote five years ago.’”

Brust chuckled, “Me being organized is a scary thought, but I try to be the organized one.”

Lucas explained, “There are some that we do write that stand out. And when we write and we're like, ‘That has to be a single for us, it's got to come out.’ ‘Hometown Home’ was definitely one of those. That was one of those. When we wrote it, I just knew this had to be our next single.”

He added, “Of course, we went to our old record label about it, and they were like, ‘No. We had to move on, we got a lot going on.’ So that's when we started our own label, and we waited a year after that, and Preston and I are looking at like, ‘Do we have to put out ‘Hometown Home’ now?’ This is our song.”

Music and Emotions

Brust went on to be a little more philosophical about it: “Music and songs and the way you're feeling is so subjective to the mood you're in that particular day. So sometimes I like to just throw songs into a pile and say, ‘I'm gonna come back and see you in six months.’ And I can find a song that I didn't really like six months ago, and it might be one of my top 10 in six months.”

He added that sometimes it depends on what you’re in the mood for. You might be in an energetic mood or a slowdown mood, depending on what is happening in your life. “Sometimes I'll play a song for Chris, and he'll say, ‘I'll take this song.’”

He chuckled, “Chris is real quick with an answer. So I've played 'Till the Wheels Fall Off’ and he says, no. And I said, ‘Are you sure?’ He says, ‘Nope.’ And so I was like, ‘We'll see you again.’ So I put it in the, we will see you again pile, and it was literally like, I don't know, two years later. We were listening to songs for that particular album, and I just snuck it in there as if he had never heard it before. And so, I played ‘Till the Wheels Fall Off’ and he was like ‘Oh my gosh, I love this song. This has to be on the album.’”