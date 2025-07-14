LoCash on Being Country Music Artists and Label Heads

If anyone can juggle two full-time jobs and still look like they’re having fun, it’s LoCash. The dynamic duo, Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, recently joined Elaina Smith to co-host Backstage Country. These days, they’re not only the artists behind hits like “Wrong Hearts” and “Hometown Home,” but also the bosses calling the shots at their very own record label. That’s right, LoCash isn’t just making music, they’re making big boss moves.

LoCash as Label Heads

Smith asked the duo what they are like as label heads and if they feel any different from when they were just artists. Brust chuckled, “Our meetings are short and sweet. We are not going to sit in those long meetings that we used to have to sit through. And so, if we can't get something accomplished in 15 minutes, going to lunches and going to dinners, we're not trying to do all that.”

He explained, “I mean, let's meet up for a drink. Let's have a meeting for 15 minutes. Let's jump on a Zoom. But it's the new world. And we're trying to juggle all these different hats like we're artists. We're songwriters. We're dads. We're husbands. We are label heads. There's a lot going on. And so, we don't have time to sit in two-hour meetings and then walk away and say, ‘But what did we accomplish in that room just now?’”

On Exploring Other Genres

The duo shared that they are now in the process of signing artists. Lucas said, “We've seen a couple of bands online that actually intrigued us. We've got two or three that we're looking at. One is more of an alternative band.” He chuckled, “They're very good. I'm not going to say names, so no other label picks them up.”

Smith asked how they found these artists online.

Brust revealed it’s all thanks to Lucas: “Sometimes Chris does the online thing. Sounds a little creepy, he likes to stalk people online.” He chuckled, “He's the creepster.”

Lucas explained, “No! It’s an algorithm! I love listening to soulful singers, and there are a lot of them that I see, and then we'll go through their Instagram and see some live footage and see what they're doing touring-wise, and listen to some of their songs. And we'll decide from there if we want to take the next step.”