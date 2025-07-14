This Week’s Backstage Country Host: LoCash

For the week of July 14-18, Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith will have two co-hosts, Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LoCash! The duo will not only be bringing listeners good country music, but will also be talking about their latest single, “Wrong Hearts,” and their upcoming tour.

Since Lucas and Brust launched their own label, and with “Wrong Hearts” becoming the fastest-moving song of their career, Smith asked if that success validated their decision to go independent.

Lucas shared it was a fair assessment and thanked Smith for using the word validating: “That sums it all up. It really does. You said it. That is how we feel. I mean, we've worked hard for 20 years in this career and met a lot of great people, a lot of great partnerships, and we picked a fantastic team to work with us. When we had that and we had to put our hands in there and we picked the people that we wanted on our all-star team, we won.”

Brust, however, revealed that not a lot of people still don’t know that the song was on their own record label: “When we decided to do this, we walked away from a major deal. We walked out the doors and went straight to a little restaurant. We said, ‘Okay, are we gonna do this? Are we gonna start our own label?’ And we decided right then and there in Nashville, Tennessee, that we were gonna do it. It's kind of exciting and scary cause you're going up against the big dogs.”

Bet the Farm

Smith admitted that she loved the duo’s latest album, Bet the Farm. She asked if there were any songs on the album that surprised them by how much they resonated with fans. Brust revealed that one of those songs was actually written during the pandemic. Lucas explained, “There’s a song called ‘Bring Em Back.’ When we sing it live, it really hits the hearts of the fans out there, because everybody wants to go back to those good old days when you're hanging with your buddies and girlfriends, and, yeah man, let's just bring it back to those days, bring it for just tonight.”

Brust added that another standout track on the album, “When I’m Older,” was actually written back in 2017. He shared, “Keith Urban actually had it on hold for a long time, and it just ended up not fitting his album, and so he let it go, and then it fell back into our hands.