Parker McCollum Talks About Getting Back to Reality After a Week in NYC

Parker McCollum is Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-host from June 30-July 4. McCollum, who just released her self-titled album last week, will talk about creating the album in New York City and what it feels like to be back to reality after the experience.

Smith summed up McCollum’s experience in NYC creating his latest album with his crew: intense. She asked how it was coming back to reality after that. McCollum replied, “It was fine. I mean, I'd had a kid for two months at that point. So, I wasn't too terribly upset about sleeping in a hotel room by myself for seven days.”

The Texan native singer-songwriter also thanked his wife who “held down the fort the whole time” and who’s really supportive of him. He said, “She knew I had been talking about it for a while, and I explained to her what I was going to do. She really had my back on that whole thing. It was a big time for her, for us, to have a two-month-old and me go to New York City for a week and cut a record and play rock star.”

On Touring

McCollum just kicked off his summer tour, and Smith asked him what he feels about touring. He said, “For the first time in a long time, we had a pretty good time off this year. We did a little five-week winter tour and then we had a couple months where we only had like a show or two. We've just never really done that ever since I started when I was probably 21, 22 years old.”

He chuckled, “It's like really nice to be back in a routine. It's daunting when I'm like, a couple of months ago I'm looking at it and I know we're about to go hammer time, new record. It's a lot, you've got a lot going on. So now that we're kind of back into it, I remember how to do this. Let's go again!”

