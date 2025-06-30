Parker McCollum: Grit, Glory & Guitar Strings

Parker McCollum is riding shotgun with Elaina Smith as this week’s Backstage Country co-host. From humble beginnings in Conroe, Texas, to selling out shows across the country, McCollum’s musical journey is proof that a good work ethic, staying humble, a chiseled jawline, and a six-string can take you pretty far.

Parker McCollum on His Musical Journey

Smith asked the “Highway” singer about his musical journey, especially his preparation for his recently released self-titled album. McCollum shared that he is one of those people who really feel music and songs and who need their favorite records to help them get through daily life. He added, “I think you really connect a lot harder with music that's created in just its most honest and raw form. When you do that and you just play, just get in there, hit record, and play. And that's what we did. All of these intros and outros just happened.”

He continued, “I just don't love the whole lot of stuff that I do and create. And I've really fallen in love with this record. I think it's because I just quit thinking about it so much, and we just went in and played. A lot of those little segues, teasers and easter eggs throughout the record, just sonically, musically, it just happened. We didn't do any of it intentionally.”

On Creating His Self-Titled Album

The “Misunderstood” singer got real about the difficulties of making an album in New York: “Everybody just really was excited, you know it's kind of like pulling teeth getting everybody to New York.” He chuckled, “Then it kind of came time to figure out all the logistics side of it which I don't do any of that. We all have people that do that. I kept getting calls from management and other people on the team, saying, ‘Hey, you know New York's not gonna work.’ I just said, ‘Look, I'll pay whatever I gotta pay. For these guys’ families going on vacation so they can have a week to go to New York City and cut this record and focus.”

He laughed, “For one of the very few times, I'm not taking no for an answer. We are going to New York, I'm going to New York to cut these records. So, whoever is there, when I get there to cut this record is gonna be who plays on this record. And I think that kind of got everybody to be like, ‘He's not joking around. He's really serious about this.’ I was like, ‘I don't care about logistics. Get everybody to New York City. Take care of their families. Do whatever you gotta do to buy them seven days to go here.’ And then when we did it. I think everybody in that room, whether they were playing or in the control room or getting coffee, whatever it was, was just feeling it. I think those players really, really enjoyed that experience.”

All week long on Backstage Country, Parker McCollum is pulling back the curtain on the stories behind his new self-titled album, what keeps him grounded, and, just maybe, what it takes to score a spot on his crew for a free trip to New York.