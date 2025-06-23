Backstage Banter: Chris Lane Breaks Down Some of His Best Hits

This week on Backstage Country, country crooner and former boy-band member (yeah, we didn’t forget) Chris Lane took the co-hosting reins alongside Elaina Smith.

Between dad jokes and adorable stories about his sons, Lane opened up about the inspiration behind his biggest hits, and some of the surprises may just have you clutching your heart (or your beer).

Chris Lane Songs

“I Don’t Know About You”

Since Smith and Lane have been talking about some of his biggest hits, Smith said she noticed people scream the chorus of “I Don’t Know About You” every time he performs it live. She asked if he knew from the beginning that the song would have the longevity it does. Lane said he had no idea people would relate to or love the song. He also admitted it was a game-changer for his career. “As artists, we're always looking, ‘What is next?’ And ‘How can I get back to the top of the chart?’ This song did that for me in a massive way. In fact, it was a career-changing song coming off of what I already felt like was a career-changing song with ‘Take Back Home Girl’ at that time.”

Chris Lane - I Don't Know About You (Official Music Video)

He continued, “This one, I'd had hits, but I'd never, never experienced a hit like this one where everywhere I went, every show I played, everybody was waiting for this freaking song, and they would scream it to the top of their lungs. Yeah, I mean, every artist hopes you can have one to two, three, four, five of these kinds of songs. I'd love to find one that does what this song did.”

“Big Big Plans”

Aside from being the song he used to propose to his wife, Lane revealed that the song was an accidental hit. Smith asked how he chose songs to release and what his picking process was. Lane admitted that they sometimes think what’s going to work, and sometimes that does work: “We all record songs that we love, but the great thing about putting out music in today's world is that fans will let you know which songs they love the most and that makes it a lot easier after you put songs out. You don't have to sit there and say, ‘Well, this should be a single, this should be single,’ they just let you know.”

He added, “We can guess what we think is the best song, but sometimes that's not always the one that prevails.”