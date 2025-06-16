Brett Young Talks About Writing a JOMO Anthem

Brett Young is taking over Backstage Country with Elaina Smith from June 16 to 20. The country crooner will be talking about his latest album and songs. One song in particular, “You Don’t Know What You’re Missing,” featuring George Birge, is shaping up to be a JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) anthem. So, if you’re still stuck with FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), let Young convince you that staying home, sipping something cold, and not giving a single hoot about what the rest of the world is doing is actually the best thing.

Brett Young on Parenthood

Smith asked Young to talk about his song “You Don’t Know What You’re Missing” and its JOMO vibes. Young said, “I never thought I'd be the guy writing the song that is basically advice to your single friend that thinks he's living his best life and that a marriage or children would get in the way of him living his life.” He chuckled, “But I realized as I started this journey that the more I settled into parenthood and being a husband and being part of a family, the amount of joy, you said Jomo, I mean the amount joy that you get from having children and raising them with your person.”

He said, “You can't find that in a bar, and you can’t find that in a bottle. And I had my fun.” He clarified, “It's nothing against people that are a little bit younger and not settled down yet, but when they think that they've got their finger on something, and you might be the jealous one that thinks they're missing out. Oh, it's so fun to set those people straight. And that's what this song was."

On Working with George Birge

Young also talked about working with Birge. "George is just finally getting the attention that he deserves and has deserved for a long time," he noted. "But also, I know he's doing it with a wife and kids at home, too. So, I knew he would relate and connect, and he came in and crushed it. I think it's a special song, I think it's gonna be one that resonates for people. I think there's gonna be some single guys and girls out there that think they're living their best life. They hear this and go ‘Huh, maybe it is time to settle down.’”