Dierks Bentley Brings the ‘Broken Branches’ Tour to ‘Backstage Country’

This week on Backstage Country, the boots are dusty, the guitars are tuned, and the behind-the-scenes stories are flowing, because Dierks Bentley is co-hosting with Elaina Smith from June 9 through 13, and he’s bringing all the behind-the-scenes buzz from his Broken Branches tour.

Whether you’ve already caught a show or you’re counting down the days until he rolls through your town, this is your all-access pass to what really goes down on the road during a Bentley show.

Dierks Bentley on Touring

Smith asked Bentley how’s it been putting the shows together. Bentley quipped, “Well, we don't mess around. We put so much time into the tour. When we launch a new tour, it's all new stage stuff. It's new video content, new video look, and walls. I mean it starts with just a set list. Me and the band just going over every song we wanna keep in.”

He revealed it’s a lot of back and forth between all the people involved and asking a lot of questions like, “Do you wanna do ‘I Hold On’ the same way? Do you wanna change it? What new songs do you want to get in there? How do we incorporate Zach Topp into the show? How to incorporate the band Lula into the show?” Bentley also shared that Hot Country Nights, which is a country music and parody music band he founded with his band, “take up half the production budget.”

He chuckled, “We got a great ending to the show this year at the Hot Country nights. The fans have kind of come to expect the craziness to happen there. So that's a lot of work. It's just a lot of work, but it's fun work. I'll look around and I'm sitting on a stool with my amps and my guitars with my band and we're working up songs. And this is like the dream, right? To be in a rehearsal space with your guys planning a tour. So yeah, we put a lot of time into it. So, when I got out there on the road, it's already done.”

He continued, “You think about the fans and their experience. What could I be doing before the show or after the show? How can I make their experience better than the tour that came here last week and the one that will come tomorrow? So a lot of work goes into it, but it's going to be a really fun summer.”