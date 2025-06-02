Megan Moroney Spills the Sweet Tea Behind Her Songs

From June 2-6, y’all better be listening to Backstage Country since Megan Moroney just took a detour from breaking hearts on stage to breaking them on the airwaves. Repping the great state of Georgia, Moroney will be sharing the stories behind her songs, her Am I Okay? tour, and more.

Megan Moroney Songs

“Tennessee Orange”

Smith asked Moroney about her first hit song, “Tennessee Orange,” and why she almost didn’t release it. Moroney admitted, “Yep, turns out I just never know if a song's good or not.” She chuckled, “Maybe that's the tell. If you don't want to buy it.”

She added, “I really only put it out because Spotify had an opportunity where it was like for the Fresh Finds program, they were helping out independent artists by putting some promotion. Giving a platform. So when they gave me the date of which they needed this song, it worked out with football season, so I was like ‘I've got this song about being a Georgia fan and you know wearing Tennessee Orange’ and we just handed it over, and then it turned into [a hit] which is just crazy.”

“I’m Not Pretty”

Megan Moroney - I'm Not Pretty (Official Video)

Smith shared that “I’m Not Pretty” is one of her favorites. But since she’s curious, she asked the singer-songwriter if she still ran in the same circle as the girl who inspired the song. Moroney said, “No, I haven't heard anything and nope, I know I literally know nothing [after the] song got released, haven't heard anything and haven't looked either.”

Smith followed up with what videos she has seen and stood out to her since the song is popular on social media. Moroney replied, “With ‘I'm Not Pretty’ specifically, my favorite videos are the ones where the girlfriends catch their boyfriends singing it. Like I've seen, I think to my live shows, my fans will find some guys in the crowd that are just absolutely vibing to ‘I'm Not Pretty’ and there's something that I really love about that.”

“You Had To Be There”

Moroney’s latest collaboration, “You Had To Be There,” is with country music legend Kenny Chesney. Smith asked how it happened. Moroney admitted that it’s “definitely a dream come true, bucket list thing for me.” She added, “I always write about things that are important to me, and the Sun Goes Down Tour was definitely a pivotal point in my career, I think. I gained so much confidence on that tour, and just Kenny's friendship meant the world to me. I could literally go on and on about it, but I knew I wanted to write a song about it.”

The Georgia native recalled, “The first verse is kind of set to where I was getting ready for his concert in 2018. So, I bought tickets to see Kenny in 2018, and I used my summer money to go get some nosebleeds. He was performing at Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta. And so, the first verse is that, and then the second verse is seven years later, got a different point of view. It's kind of just literally exactly what happened. It gives me chills.”