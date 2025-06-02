Megan Moroney on Making Core Memories with Her Fans

From June 2–6, Megan Moroney is stepping in as co-host on Backstage Country with Elaina Smith. And while they could’ve just talked about her songs and the stories behind them, Moroney had something way more heartstring-y on her mind: the fans and how core memories were made left and right during her Am I Okay? tour.

Megan Moroney on Making Memories with Fans

Smith said there are a lot of viral videos from her Am I Okay? tour and asked what her favorite parts of the tour are. Moroney replied, “Memories, I would say. I mean the first one obviously is the cute little Miss Universe's.”

Moroney shared that during the show, they have a Miss Am I Okay since she has a song called “Miss Universe.” She added, “So we wanted to make it a tradition where on each tour stop, there's a Miss M.I.O.K. Tour. When the tour started, we were kind of doing older girls, like maybe college-aged girls or high schoolers. Then once we started doing the tiny little ones, we were like, I don't know if we can go back now.”

She chuckled, “We have to give the little girls a chance because they're like little waves, pageant waves. So, the first thing I do is give them flowers, and they've got the sash. And then I ask what they want to be when they grow up. And then we give them their best pageant wave.”

Moroney also recalled a DM she received from a little girl’s teacher from Knoxville: “Her teacher messaged me on Instagram and was like, ‘She just will not stop talking about this!’ The confidence you gave her, and we showed it on the board today, and just, thank you for doing this for her. I was like, ‘This is the cutest thing in the world!’ It just makes my night every single night. I look forward to it.”

Aside from Miss Universe’s, Moroney also shared other parts of the show: “I think every single night the back-to-back of ‘Break It Right Back’ and ‘Bless Your Heart’ in the set. There's a lot of healing going on, and we're like screaming at each other and with each other. Probably my favorite part of the entire show so far, I love the intro too, and how excited everyone gets just the count.”

She also said how surprised she is that “Tennessee Orange” is the sleeper song: “People put their phones away for that one, which I thought would never happen. You know what I mean? But they're like, man, we've heard this one before.”