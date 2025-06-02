Megan Moroney Brings the ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour Vibes to Backstage Country

Spoiler alert: Megan Moroney is more than okay (despite the title of her tour). In fact, she’s thriving. And from June 2–6, 2023’s ACM New Female Artist of the Year is pulling double duty as she hops off the tour bus and into the co-host chair alongside Elaina Smith on Backstage Country.

Megan Moroney and Her Vision for "Am I Okay?"

Smith asked Moroney if it was her vision to name her album and tour after her “Am I Okay?” single. The “Tennessee Orange” singer admitted, “Honestly, when I first wrote it, I didn't know if I was going to put it out because I just wasn't sold on it yet, which is crazy. But it grew on me because I think it just sounded so much different than my Lucky album. Looking back, I'm kind of glad that I didn't make the same album twice. But yeah, I wrote that obviously because I brand myself as the emo cowgirl.” She chuckled, “And I was dating this guy, and I was like, what is wrong with me? I am happy.”

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay? (Official Video)

Smith said that it’s insane to think of a world where Moroney did not release “Am I Okay?” especially since seeing her on tour and wrapping it up with the song is the coolest experience. Moroney smiled, “It's so much fun to see the party at the end of the show. Yeah, I think, ‘Am I Okay?’ was written at the beginning stages of the album. So, I think I just needed to write some of the other ones to really ground the album before I really fell in love with this one. But now I could not imagine a world in which I didn't have this song, so. Thank goodness we do.”

Community Through Music

Now that she’s brought her album on the road, Smith asked about her experience of seeing a community, a girlhood, brought together by her music. Moroney revealed, “It's really been my favorite part of my career so far, I think, just to look out. And they're singing every word to every single song. Even for the girls, the song that I do towards the end, I say whether you came here with your best friends, or you came here alone, whoever you came with, I don't want anyone to be singing this alone. And they just make friends.” She added, “It's just the most wholesome thing ever. And I am having the most fun I've ever had on tour.”