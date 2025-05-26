This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Jason Aldean

This week’s Backstage Country is bringing the heat! From May 26 to 30, none other than Jason Aldean is sliding into the co-host seat alongside Elaina Smith for a week of stories, laughter, and behind-the-scenes insight you won't want to miss.

Jason Aldean on the Life of a Country Music Star

Aldean shared how life usually is for him and how excited he is to get back on the road. “The way we do it anymore is we kind of tour hard for six months. And then we take six months off for the holidays and kind of go in and work on a new album or whatever we want to do.” He chuckled, “But yeah, after about two months, three months of being at home, we all start getting a little antsy, calling each other going, ‘Hey, what are you up to?’ Everybody's bored, and we're just ready to get back to work. So that's kind of where we are now and looking forward to it.”

On Working with Friends

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer also revealed what it was like working with friends: “Silver's kind of a staple at this point on the road. Ran into him, I don't know, over a decade ago, and just kind of hit it off. And brought him out on tour one year, and he just kind of never left.” He chuckled, “So, he's awesome, one of my best friends, and Nate Smith, I love man. I love what he's doing, super nice guy. He's got a little bit of a rock tinge to his voice and stuff. I love the songs he's cutting. One of the songs he actually cut, I think he had a single on that we almost cut, and ended up eventually letting it go. I think he grabbed it as soon as we did. So, you know, love what he's doing.”

He added, “RaeLynn’s awesome. She's a friend of the family. Her and Britt [Kerr] are really good friends. And so, just excited to have them out. Love what they're doing. She's got a new album and kind of a whole different vibe that she's going for, and it's really good, man. So I'm excited for her, and it can be a fun year.”