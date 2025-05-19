Scotty McCreery Talks ‘Season’s Change: Platinum Edition’

Scotty McCreery is back on your airwaves, and this time, he’s not just playing the hits, he’s hosting them! The country crooner is joining Elaina Smith all week long on Backstage Country. The duo is diving into all things music, memories, and the Platinum Edition of Scotty’s fourth studio album, Season’s Change.

Season’s Change: Platinum Edition

Smith noted that the Platinum Edition of McCreery’s fourth album, Season’s Change, is set to drop this June. She asked the country star why now felt like the right time to revisit and expand on the album. He replied, “I'm so grateful for this record and just the response that the fans had to it and the industry and radio. I was at a point when I made this record where I wasn't sure what the heck was going to happen. I was writing these songs when I didn't have a record deal. These are songs I believed in, but success really hadn't come yet. So, I just didn't know if anything would come of it.”

He continued, “To see all these years later, some of my biggest hits were on this record. My first one with ‘Five More Minutes’ and the whole story of how it came together. I'm thankful, and this is like my thank you to the fans, and kind of revisiting and putting some different versions of songs on this as well.”

Smith followed up by asking how emotional it was for him to revisit that headspace. McCreery admitted it was definitely an emotional experience. He opened up about his experience of "looking back through the liner notes and updating some of those.” He also mentioned how they updated the photos from when the record was made to current photos. This is to “actually see the seasons changing through the pictures.”

He added, “In my head when I was going through that stuff, it was like ‘Man, the seasons really have changed.’ This record changed my life, and so yeah it was emotional going back through it.”

Scotty McCreery: "I'm The Same Person"

Smith asked if he felt completely different from when the album was released in 2018, especially since the album was before he became a husband and a father. McCreery reflected, “I think at the core of who I am, I'm the same person, but I think I've learned a lot since then, and I try to learn something [new] every day. I think we all should, but that kid, he was a kid with a dream, and he wanted to make country music.” He smiled, “I'm still that same guy who loves country music and wants to do this the rest of my life.”

Tune in all week as Scotty McCreery co-hosts Backstage Country with Elaina Smith. Just like his album says, seasons may change, but good country music never goes out of style.