Scotty McCreery Teases New Music

Scotty McCreery is bringing new music to Backstage Country! The American Idol alum and country star is co-hosting the show with Elaina Smith all week, and if you're a fan of fresh tracks, and behind-the-scenes stories, this is a week you don’t want to miss.

Scotty McCreery and His New Song with Hootie & the Blowfish

After releasing “Bottle Rockets,” Smith asked the obvious question if there’s new music coming. McCreery confirmed, “Yeah, we got new music coming. We've been working hard on it, and we've been in the studio. So, ‘Bottle Rockets’ is the first song off a new project coming out very soon, I think.”



He added, “It's a fun one. I think I had more fun with this project than ever before because the label was asking me to do like an off-cycle project, just try different things. And we did that. You're gonna hear some different flavors, trying out some different things than you've probably ever heard me do before.”

Smith probed some more and asked McCreery if he meant genre-bending songs. He replied, “Definitely. I'm not sure you would just strictly label this country. I've been pretty down my lane, country music, my whole life. But if you're ever going to try some new stuff, I think a little off-cycle project is a great time to do it. So, it's not anything I don't love. Everything that's on this project has got my stamp of approval. I love this stuff, but definitely some different sounds.”

On Doing a New Album

Smith asked if he got uncomfortable doing the new album since it’s not purely country. The “In Between” singer admitted, “I don't know if I had to get uncomfortable more so than I just had to talk myself into it or just like I love this music. I mean, you catch me working out in the gym or you catch me at about 11 p.m. on a Friday night. I'm not sure it's just 90s country that I'm listening to. There's a lot of other stuff on my playlist. And some of those flavors will come out on this project.”

Since he’s a music fan to the core who sometimes still listens to music at 11 p.m., Smith needed to ask who the artists are that he’s listening to these days. McCreery revealed, “Eminem and Beyoncé, I got it all on there. I go back to the Gap Band; some old R&B is what I love listening to. All the current stuff, too. I wouldn't say I'm the hippest when it comes to knowing what the times are, but I've got shared playlists with my buddies. So whatever pops up, I might not know it, but I'll be vibing to it.”