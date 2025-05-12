Riley Green on Keeping His Personal Life Private and His Hobbies

From May 12-16 on Backstage Country, Riley Green is pulling double duty, not just as a chart-topping artist, but as Elaina Smith’s latest co-host. And while Green is known for letting his music do the talking, this week he's giving fans a rare peek behind the curtain.

Riley Green on His Private Life

Smith asked Green if it’s weird how people are invested in his personal life. Green contemplated and admitted that he did miss the days when nobody cared. He said, “But it's no different than when me and Ella had ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ and then ‘Don't Mind If I Do.’ It was such a big song for us, too. And that's a really intimate type of song. We're sitting there on a stool singing to each other, and I think that fans really long for that like Johnny and June kind of thing, with a couple of their favorite artists like Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill].”

Green revealed that he’s the same way: “You want to believe every song you hear, every lyric is the truth. So, it's fun and it certainly doesn't hurt being talked about in the news every once in a while, as long as you didn't do anything bad, or Carl didn't run away. It's alright.”

Since the matter of his personal life is discussed, Smith brought up the rumors about him and Megan Moroney, but it was actually Carl who’s in love with Moroney.

Green laughed, “Yeah, that's what I was seeing. Carl's been commenting on her pictures or something. Listen, I can't control that dog. I'm nervous about the DM messages back and forth. Oh, you don't even want to look into that.”

Calm Periods in Between Touring and Recording

Green’s love for hunting is no secret; just scroll through his Instagram and it’s clear. Smith asked him how the fall hunting season treated him. The “Different ‘Round Here” singer replied the season went well and added, "I was pretty busy when I like to go, which is around November. We went to Australia and had a tour, which was great.”

He added, “But you know, it's one of those things where I gotta give up a few days in the woods because people are asking for us to come play or make appearances or whatever. That's a pretty good problem to have. Maybe in a few years, I can dial it back and go hunt a little bit more. But it was a great season, and I got to duck hunt a bit.”