Riley Green on Announcing His Tour

Country fans, it’s a big week on Backstage Country because Riley Green is stepping behind the mic as guest host, teaming up with the always charming Elaina Smith. Get ready for a week of country music and candid convos.

Riley Green and His Damn Country Music Tour

Green kicked off his Damn Country Music Tour on March 27. But before that, he announced it in a different way. Smith asked if this would be his approach for future tours. Green laughed, “I'm gonna have to I guess like there's no way I'll be able to not do a tour video like that. That was a lot of fun, too. I mean, you know me with the mustache and Ella with her bangs, we can add some similarities and looks to the characters on ‘Smoking the Bandit,’ and my manager, Daniel, had that idea. It was great, turned out awesome, and obviously, great for the tour. So, I imagine we'll have to do some more of that in the future.”

Riley Green - Damn Country Music Tour 2025

Smith followed up by asking if fans can expect fun moments on stage during the tour, similar to the vibe from his tour announcement video.

He replied, “I'm sure. There's nothing I've done video-wise in the last five years that Carl hasn't been a part of. So, I'm sure Carl will make his way onto the video board at some point in some of the footage from that. And we're actually right in the middle of kind of getting all that stuff mapped out as far as shooting some of that content. So, it's a fun, creative time for a tour.”

Carl and His Fanbase

Since Green already mentioned his dog, Carl, Smith asked if Carl is getting some love and fan signs during his shows. Green laughed, “Oh my god, I don't get any more! People used to give me handmade gifts and meet and greet. And there'd be signs, and now they just all say, ‘We're here for Carl.’ People gave me little shirts and jerseys for Carl to wear and dog toys. My bus is completely full of dog toys.”

Smith asked if he’s giving the fans what they want and letting Carl join him on stage: “Quite a bit, yeah, he's just such a social dog and like chill, like you'd think a dog would walk out and get nervous or something with a lot of people, he doesn't care.”