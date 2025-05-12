This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Riley Green

Country fans, saddle up! Riley Green is taking over the mic on Backstage Country and will be Elaina Smith’s co-host for the whole week! If you’ve ever wanted a backstage pass into his world, now’s your chance. Throughout the week, he will be dishing on everything from songwriting and touring to hunting, to growing up in Alabama.

Favorite Memory with Luke Combs

The duo chatted about Riley Green’s collaborations with fellow country stars like Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs. When Elaina asked him to share his favorite memory performing with Combs, Green said, “Me and Luke came up very similar, playing music in a lot of the same bars. And I've always been such a big fan of him and certainly always happy about his success. But it kind of took me back to see that he's in a stadium like that.”

He chuckled, “You know, such a crazy thing and seems like in a really short period of time! So, it was awesome that he wanted to be a part of the song. 'Different ‘Round Here' was on my debut album. It was a big hit for me in the sense that the crowd loved it. They sang it at every show, but that was one reason I wanted to go back and make it a single. And I just texted Luke, I'm sure it's supposed to go through the proper channels, through management and whatever. But I said, ‘Hey man, I think I'm gonna make this a single, you wanna be a part of it?’ Very fortunately for me, he did.”

Riley Green - Different ‘Round Here ft. Luke Combs

Riley Green on Paving the Way for Other Artists

Smith remarked on how cool it is that Green uses his platform to spotlight other artists. She asked how he decides who gets to open for him at different shows. Green replied, “Well, you obviously wanna make it the best show you can. You want the crowd to have a good time, and that's part of it. But at the same time, I wanna enjoy it. So, last year, we had Tracy Lawrence and Ella [Langley] out. I don't know if I missed many of Tracy's sets. And Ella, the same way, I love watching both of them play. And it'll be the same this time. Drake [White] is from right down the road, Hoaks Bluff, Alabama.”

Green added that he’s wanted to work with White for a long time. “We finally made that work, and he can go out with me, and Jake Worthington is he's like a cartoon.” He chuckled, “He's so country! I love his voice and his songs, and I love seeing people that are that appreciative of everything and just happy to be there. And he's definitely got that vibe about them.”