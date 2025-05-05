Blake Shelton Brings Back “The Baby” to Live Shows

Blake Shelton is bringing his signature wit, charm, and deep country roots to Backstage Country as Elaina Smith's co-host for the week of May 5-9. Shelton will be talking about his new album, For Recreational Use Only, his decision to bring back one of his classic hits, “The Baby” to his live shows, and singing to a younger audience.

Performing “The Baby” on Live Shows Again

Since they’ve been talking about some of Shelton’s past hits, Smith asked the country music star about him removing “The Baby” from his set list for many years and performing it live again recently. Shelton shared that the reason he removed “The Baby” from his set list wasn’t because it was hard for him to get through the song, but because when he look at the audience, “ugly crying would be happening,” and how he’s playing in bars and that’s not he wanted for his shows. Smith joked that the vibes he was bringing are depression.

Shelton chuckled and admitted that it was hard to get the audience back after singing the sad song: “But at this point, some of those songs like that, they've been around so long, they kind of lose the sting of hearing them for when they're new to you. You know how the song is going to end, so maybe you don't ugly cry at the end of it. You just kind of take it in, so it's fun to bring it back.”

Blake Shelton Singing to a Younger Audience

Aside from bringing back some of his older hits, Shelton also shared with Smith how he notices young people in the audience. He said, “It's interesting now to sing some of those little songs and realize there's young people in the audience that never heard not just ‘The Baby.’ They know maybe ‘God's Country,’ ‘Texas’ and ‘Pour Me A Drink,’ but when you start playing ‘Some Beach’ or whatever they're like, ‘I don't know that one.’ It's like, ‘Oh yeah, because you weren't born yet, that's why.’”

Smith said how crazy that might have been, but how these young people might have heard his songs because their parents listen to it, and realize how it’s him who sang all these hits.

The “Nobody But You” singer mentioned the look of realization on their faces is “one of my favorite things that happen” especially “when you see someone yank someone's arm and go, ‘Oh my God, I didn't know that!’ It's fun, it's a lot of fun.”