HARDY Releases His Latest EP ‘Country’

Country music fans, get ready, because HARDY is taking over the airwaves! From April 28 to May 2, the hit-making singer-songwriter will be co-hosting Backstage Country. It’s a big week for HARDY, who’s not just sharing hosting duties with Elaina Smith, he’s also sharing new music.

Country EP Release Week

Smith asked HARDY how ready he is for the world to hear his latest EP, Country, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 release, Where to Find Me. He replied. “It's been a long time coming, and I'm just, I'm ready for people to hear the new stuff. I really am.”

With “Favorite Country Song” already out, Smith asked why HARDY chose to hold back the other three tracks, and what made him want to keep them under wraps just a little bit longer. HARDY explained, “Well, there's always a little industry strategy involved in some of that stuff. ‘Favorite Country Song’ we knew was the single, so we had to put that one out. And I had actually killed a buck back home in Mississippi this year. I wanted to share with everybody the story behind the song ‘Buck on the Wall.’ So, I put that in my post about my grandfather, and this was the first buck that I had killed in my entire life that I didn't get to drive to my grandfather's house and show him. That's kind of what the whole song is about. So, I knew that the fans wanted to hear that, and I had teased them with that. That's why we went with those two and none of the other three.”

HARDY and Touring

Smith asked whether he will be playing all five songs when he’s out on tour.

HARDY thought about his past tour experiences. He said, “We’re getting down to the nitty gritty, but I don't even know yet. Sometimes it takes a show or two and then [with] fan complaints and stuff, people will be ‘I cannot believe you didn't play Girl with a Gun’ or ‘Oh my God! We all wanted you to play Girl with a Gun!’ We might tease that or we might try that out and sometimes [with] tours it takes three or four weekends to really dial in the set. Sometimes we nail it right off the bat, and I'm hoping that's the way it is. But as of right now, we're not playing all five songs on the EP, but by the end of tour we certainly might be.”