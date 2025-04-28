Guest HostTours

HARDY on Becoming a First-Time Dad

Yvette DeLaCruz
HARDY performs at CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & HARDY at Marathon Music Works wearing a black baseball hat and a maroon sweater
Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Country star HARDY is stepping up to the mic in a whole new way this week on Backstage Country! From April 28 to May 2, he’ll join Elaina Smith as guest co-host — sharing the stories behind his music, his upcoming EP, life on tour, and his newest (and most personal) role yet: becoming a first-time dad. 

HARDY as a First-Time Dad 

HARDY shared his experience as a first-time dad has been “amazing.” HARDY, who’s been married to Caleigh Ryan since 2022, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on March 7. He said, “Dad life has been what they call a ‘trap baby.’” He chuckled, “They make you think you want another one. She's been perfect.” 

The pair also talked about his first number one song as a country singer, “One Beer,” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, who are also new parents like him. Smith asked how his relationship with the two changed after the three of them became parents.  

HARDY replied that their relationship became “cooler” especially since when the song came out, none of them were married yet. He said, “Now that we’re all parents, it’s so cool that the song is about having a baby. It’s really special and cool to see how far we’ve all come in our normal lives.” 

Having a Hit Song with Friends 

Smith also asked about his relationship with Alaina and Dawson after “One Beer” became such a massive hit. HARDY admitted their relationship is different now. He said, “In a weird way, it’s the same when you go through something with a friend whether it's a good or a bad experience. When you go through with somebody, you're kind of forever bonded with that person.”  

The “Wait in the Truck” singer added, “That’s the way that I will always look at Lauren and Devin. I could go 10 years without talking to them, and I would never, but you know, in theory. And we'll just always have that bond that the three of us had a hit together, and how special that is and how cool and rare that is." 

For a whole week, HARDY will give listeners a glimpse of his life as a country music star and a first-time father. Tune in all week on Backstage Country! This is one week of country music radio you wouldn’t want to miss. Follow HARDY on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for exciting news and updates. 

Yvette DeLaCruzEditor
About