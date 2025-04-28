This Week’s Backstage Country Host: HARDY

From April 28 to May 2, repping the great state of Mississippi, HARDY steps into the co-host role alongside Elaina Smith on Backstage Country. The country music singer/songwriter will share exclusive backstage insights on his latest hit “Favorite Country Song,” his upcoming EP, and of course, play today's top hits.

“Favorite Country Song”

Smith asked HARDY how excited he is for his new EP coming on Friday, May 2. The first-time dad said, “I'm so excited. It's definitely back to center. I am back to good old country music, and it just feels good. I feel fresh, I feel rejuvenated, and I am so excited for people to hear the songs and to just see people singing them live and all that stuff. All the good stuff.”

Smith followed up by asking why “Favorite Country Song” felt like the right track to introduce his new era. The “One Beer” singer explained that the song is “a really good representation of who I am” and added that it sounds like an “OG HARDY song.” The song also talks about his roots and how it’s just the perfect comeback song.

Check out the song below.

HARDY - Favorite Country Song

HARDY and His Accolades

HARDY is a five-time ACM winner and a two-time CMA winner. He’s also won three CMA Triple Play Awards and was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year. With his accolades, HARDY can’t help but feel grateful: “It feels awesome. I praise my radio team, and I give a very huge shout out to country radio for being patient with me the last year and kind of letting me go chase some other things and be creative in other ways. I'm just very thankful for them opening me or welcoming me back with open arms.” He added, “It's a really good feeling.”

On Becoming an Adult

The duo also talked about his past hits and how weird it feels not to be the new guy anymore. HARDY replied, “It’s crazy, but it’s cool at the same time!” Smith followed up by asking when it first hit him that he wasn’t the “young guy” anymore. HARDY chuckled, “I would say in the last calendar year, seeing guys like Gavin Adcock and Zach Top. For a long time, I couldn't see anything behind me and Morgan [Wallen] and Ernest, and I would even put Bailey [Zimmerman] in our category, Lainey [Wilson], and just our crew of people. I feel we're the babies. And then two or three years goes by, and now you have all these kids that are having hits that you barely even heard of. So, I would say in the past year I have really felt it more than ever.”